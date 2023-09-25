Do you remember the day Sir Bob Geldof opened Maggie’s Dundee in 2003?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Do you remember the day Sir Bob Geldof opened Maggie’s Dundee in 2003?

The cancer care drop-in centre, which The Boomtown Rats frontman described as an 'instant landmark', is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

By Michael Alexander
Sir Bob Geldof and architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie s Centre in Dundee on September 25 2003.
Sir Bob Geldof and architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie s Centre in Dundee on September 25 2003.

On the eve of Dundee’s new Maggie’s centre being officially opened 20 years ago, the then fundraising manager Valerie Busher stood in the kitchen, waiting for the kettle to boil, with tears rolling down her cheeks.

She ran the gamut of emotions as she stood in the empty centre – joy, relief, satisfaction, sadness.

For after almost three years of concentrated fund raising, Dundee’s new centre, designed by the eminent architect, Frank Gehry, was finally finished.

Pictured on the eve of Maggie's Dundee opening in September 2003: (from left) professor of surgery Bob Steele, centre head Mary Wells, lead cancer clinician John Dewar, fund-raiser Valerie Busher, Maggie’s Centre Dundee chairman Ian Wilson, Professor Sir David Lane, information and support specialist Karen MacKinnon and Prof Alastair Munro.
Pictured on the eve of Maggie’s Dundee opening in September 2003: (from left) professor of surgery Bob Steele, centre head Mary Wells, lead cancer clinician John Dewar, fund-raiser Valerie Busher, Maggie’s Centre Dundee chairman Ian Wilson, Professor Sir David Lane, information and support specialist Karen MacKinnon and Prof Alastair Munro. Image: DC Thomson

No more hard hats, no more wires, wood or woeful expressions, wondering if the project would ever be finished.

It was finished, and ready for the following day’s opening on September 25, 2003, by Sir Bob Geldof.

Not that Valerie ever thought it wouldn’t be, but she would have been less than honest if she didn’t admit to a few doubts over the months.

After all, it was a tall order, to say the least, to raise £1.3 million, even given Taysiders’ and Fifers’ legendary generosity for support of such good causes.

Maggie’s Dundee came about at the end of a ‘rollercoaster journey’

Sitting in the beautiful space that would become a meeting room cum relaxing area, she reflected on the roller coaster journey which had been hers and that of the project over the previous 30 months.

She applied for the job as fund-raising manager just 19 months after the death, from cancer, of her husband Gary at the age of 39.

Architect Frank Gehry's Maggie's Centre building, under construction in Dundee in 2003.
Architect Frank Gehry’s Maggie’s Centre building, under construction in Dundee in 2003.

Valerie said at the time: “I can remember coming down here and it was just a green field at the back of Ninewells Hospital.

“It has been amazing to watch it taking shape over the months.

“I have never watched weather forecasts the way I have over the last couple of years.

“I can tell you exactly when we had 28 days of consecutive rain, for that spell of weather really caused havoc.

“Then we had all the problems with implementing the design, especially the roof.

“But the craftsmen have done a terrific job.

From left: Magie’s Centre fundraiser Valerie Busher, head Mary Wells and information and support specialist Karen MacKinnon. Image: DC Thomson

“And we have the best location of any of the Maggie’s centres in Scotland.

“From the outset I could see the location was absolutely perfect for such a centre.

“Then I was shown Frank Gehry’s design for the building and I was hooked.”

What did architect Frank Gehry say at the opening?

On opening day itself, the architect Frank Gehry said it could provide a valuable lesson when it came to finally judging the then relatively new Scottish Parliament.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Mr Gehry, widely rated the world’s greatest architect for his work on projects like Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum and the then new Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, said ambitious architectural projects should not be fully judged until they are complete and their contribution to their environment and the people around them can be properly assessed.

Architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie's Dundee on September 25 2003.
Architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie’s Dundee on September 25 2003. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish Parliament project at Holyrood had seen costs spiral out way beyond the original budget.

Mr Gehry was well aware of the pressures of completing a major project.

And while not claiming any special knowledge of a parliament building being built 6,000 miles from his home in Los Angeles, he did say the time to judge would be when it was complete.

“This building cost £1.3 million,” said Mr Gehry, sitting in the stunning “lighthouse” tower of his Maggie’s Centre at Ninewells.

“The original budget was £500,000.

Architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie's Dundee on September 25 2003.
Architect Frank Gehry at the opening of Maggie’s Dundee on September 25 2003.

“I don’t think you could have even built a box building on the original budget.

“The architecture probably added 20% to the cost, and there was no fee for me, so they got a good deal on that!

“So maybe they could have built a drab, ordinary building for £1 million.

“It could have been a little straight box, and it could maybe even have been just as comfortable.

“But the softening of it, just with these slight curves, adds a warmth to it. It also adds just enough of that unique feeling that makes it special.

Architect Frank Gehry (left) with Prof Charles McKean and Prof Brian Edwards (right) at the University of Dundee where he received an honorary degree just days after the opening of Maggie's Dundee in 2003.
Architect Frank Gehry (left) with Prof Charles McKean and Prof Brian Edwards (right) at the University of Dundee where he received an honorary degree just days after the opening of Maggie’s Dundee in 2003.

“And we want to make these people that will come here feel special.

“Their affliction entitles them to be treated specially.

“They lose a little through the condition they have, but they gain that.

“I wanted it to be just special enough that people would feel that, and certainly the outpouring of interest here today from the press and the media suggests we have accomplished something of that.”

Maggie’s Dundee value to the city and wider area seemed assured

Mr Gehry said there was a responsibility on the architect to keep costs as close to the original projections as possible, but added that there had be a realistic approach from clients as to how much the building of their dreams may cost to build.

The value lent to Dundee by Gehry’s Maggie’s Centre already seemed assured.

Sir Bob Geldof (left) with architect Frank Gehry.
Sir Bob Geldof (left) with architect Frank Gehry, who designed Maggie’s Dundee.

As Sir Bob Geldof said while performing the official opening, it had become “an instant landmark.”

That’s something that remains true for so many to this day.

How to donate to Maggie’s Dundee

The Courier has been reporting on the 20th anniversary of Maggie’s Dundee cancer care drop-in centre which needs to raise £600,000 per year to survive.

The Scotties by the Sea fundraiser, currently underway in St Andrews and along the north-east Fife coast, hopes to raise at least £150,000 for Maggie’s Dundee at an auction of the colourful canine sculptures on October 31.

Individuals have also been fundraising.

Donations for Maggie’s Dundee also be made by scanning this QR code.

Donations can also be made to Maggie’s Dundee by scanning this QR code. Image: Maggie’s Dundee

To donate directly to Maggie’s Dundee, go to justgiving.com/page/maggies-dundee

More from Past Times

Copland's Garage in Arbroath in the 1960s. Image: Supplied.
Pictures of old car garages in Arbroath rekindle motoring memories
Garry Fraser (centre) a performance of My Fair Lady by Broughty Ferry Amateur Operatic Society.
'My father was lost at sea, but I kept singing': Society stalwarts celebrate 100…
Cancer patient and retired Broughty Ferry nurse Joyce Souliman at Maggie's Dundee.
Maggie's Dundee at 20: 'I'd have gone off my head without it,' says cancer…
Fabrizio Ravanelli in action for Dundee against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Fabrizio Ravanelli landed at Dundee and showed the White Feather still had killer touch
Brook Street in Broughty in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
From Shapers to Buddies - pictures of life in Broughty Ferry in 1992
Robert Robertson, right, performing on stage at Dundee Rep in 1983’s Enter A Free Man. Image: DC Thomson.
8 Tayside and Fife actors that appeared in Taggart – including future Mission: Impossible…
Douglas Murray McIntyre peering past the driver through the grill as he begins his sentence. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee mum died at hands of evil son who poured sulphuric acid over…
People drinking at Pasquinels Lounge Bar in 1982 which is now The Ormond Bar. Image: DC Thomson.
9 pubs in Perth that deserve classic status
Scaffolding holding up the entrance to Kirkton High School in August 1974.
When concrete crisis and roof collapse fears shut Dundee's Kirkton High School
Abandoned Dunalastair Castle is around four miles from Kinloch Rannoch in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunalastair House: We explore abandoned Perthshire mansion once owned by head of Tennent's
3

Conversation