EXCLUSIVE: Pioneering Dundee cancer drug team gets £30m for next breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Pioneering Dundee cancer drug team gets £30m for next breakthrough

Science Minister Patrick Vallance says the cash is statement of faith in Dundee's booming life sciences sector.

Science minister Patrick Vallance became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: PA
Science minister Patrick Vallance became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Cutting-edge Dundee researchers who discovered a new drug to treat skin cancer are to receive almost £30 million to help make new breakthroughs.

It will allow the 200-strong community of researchers in the city to continue searching for new treatments for conditions such as Parkinson’s and melanoma over the next five years.

The cash could help the scientists discover new treatments for conditions from Motor Neurone Disease to Crohn’s by supporting research into how signals are transmitted within the body’s cells.

UK Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance told The Courier the investment in the “world-leading” work at the University of Dundee was statement of faith in their work.

The research unit has already been a key part in developing 40 new drugs. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee unit’s role in developing 40 new drugs

The unit, known as the PPU at the university, has already been a key part in the development and clinical approval of over 40 drugs that are now widely used to treat patients, attracting almost £60 million in private investment.

Asked what kind of work the new investment could fund, Lord Vallance said: “They’ve got a track record of being successful.

“What’s really important about what they do is they are working at the fundamental level to understand how cells speak to each other.

‘They will find out stuff we don’t know’

“That may sound esoteric and long way from disease, but it isn’t. It’s the reason certain diseases occur. What they are doing is identifying targets that might be valuable to make a medicine against.

“They’ve been important in lots of drug discovery programmes, including for cancers they’ll continue doing more of that.

“One of the beauties of this type of work is I can’t tell you what they are going to find, because they will find out stuff we don’t know.”

The UK Government minister – who became a household name as the chief science adviser during the Covid-19 pandemic – also praised the Dundee unit’s innovative set-up.

He added: “What’s remarkable is that it’s not only important for an academic perspective, but they’ve set up to be an interactive unit for industry.

“It’s become a magnet for industry to come and work with them. It’s got that perfect mix of academic excellence and industry support.”

Professor Dario Alessi, director of the Medical Research Council PPU said: “We are incredibly grateful for the long-term support that ouruUnit has received from the MRC over the last 34 years.

“This has enabled our researchers to tackle the most important questions and greatly contributed to our understanding of how derailment of biological pathways causes human diseases including neurodegeneration, diabetes, cancer, and immune dysfunction.

“Our mission for the next five years will be to work with leading research centres, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies to translate our discoveries into clinical progress and accelerate drug discovery.”

More from Politics

Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel scandal: How UK authorities did NOTHING to stop disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon building…
4
John Swinney speaks to his party members at SNP conference 2024
ALASDAIR CLARK: Battle-weary SNP limps on in hope it can only get better
4
Justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Justice secretary says parole release laws 'up for debate' following Tayside victims concerns
4
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud
4
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley. Image: PA.
VIDEO: John Swinney gets standing ovation at SNP conference as he praises wife for…
3
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn hails dad’s new job as council leader with Dundee United ‘natural order’…
13
Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over handling of patient’s medical records
The new law has been called a "wasted exercise."
Debate: Would you support a ban on smoking outdoors?
75
Dundee independence march
Dundee Yes activists speak out: 'You have no idea how scunnered people here are…
11
John Swinney said the 'enormous' contributions of the Murray family must be marked.
John Swinney says SNP will 'work closely' with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative

Conversation