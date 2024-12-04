EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand

Campaigners in Newburgh have been demanding a train station for years.

Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
The proposed site for a new train station in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A long-awaited railway link for Newburgh in Fife has become a budget demand for the Lib Dems as they look to strike a deal with the SNP on Wednesday.

Residents have been unable to travel by train since 1955 even though rail tracks still cut through the town.

Fed-up campaigners have expressed frustration at delays to opening a new station and feel like they have been ignored.

But on the day of the Scottish budget, the Lib Dems are still hoping to force the SNP into action.

First Minister John Swinney’s government needs to rely on support – or at least an agreement to stand aside – from rival parties in Holyrood since his party no longer shares power with the Greens.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

North East Fife Lib Dem Willie Rennie says securing a new rail link for Newburgh is not a “make or break” request, but stressed it is high up the party’s list of priorities.

He told us: “It’s an important part of our programme. It’s something we’ve been working on for some time.

“The community have done a fantastic job making the case. It needs to be moved further up the political agenda.

“It fits in with the needs of the constituency.”

Local resident Nigel Mullan spearheaded the long-running campaign to deliver a rail link to the town.

He fears the SNP will hide behind an expected review of the plans to avoid any firm commitments.

Newburgh rail campaigner Nigel Mullan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The Lib Dems may be banging their head against a brick wall,” he told The Courier.

“The Scottish Government will probably say something generic.”

High-end estimates suggest the project could cost up to £8 million.

But Mr Mullan says this could be brought to below £1 million by opening an incredibly basic “modular” station.

Ideally, a simple raised platform would be assembled elsewhere and then installed at the railway station site with minimal disruption.

“It would have no bells and whistles,” he said. “They could do it quite quickly.”

He added: “It’s something which could have transformative potential locally.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to work collaboratively with the Newburgh Train Station Group, who are leading on the appraisal, as well as with SEStran and Fife Council who are supporting the work.

“We are expecting a report shortly and look forward to continuing to engage on this matter.”

More from Politics

Dundee Dental School
EXCLUSIVE: Plans to merge Dundee University nursing and dental schools in major campus shake-up
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
St Andrews University rector banned from winter graduation ceremonies over Israel row
2
John Swinney Alex Salmond Memorial
John Swinney 'traitor' accusations out of order says furious Alex Salmond ally
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
NHS Fife surgery waiting times among worst in Scotland
Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside urgent cancer treatment wait times among worst in Scotland
Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA future 'hangs in balance' ahead of Scottish budget this week
8
Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.
Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back…
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
Inside Reform conference in Perth as Nigel Farage 'scared of Scotland' theory shot down
5
John Swinney and wife Elizabeth arrive at the Alex Salmond memorial service. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service
6
Reform conference Perth
Protestors at Perth Reform conference mock Nigel Farage no-show
20

Conversation