EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand

A long-awaited railway link for Newburgh in Fife has become a budget demand for the Lib Dems as they look to strike a deal with the SNP on Wednesday.

Residents have been unable to travel by train since 1955 even though rail tracks still cut through the town.

Fed-up campaigners have expressed frustration at delays to opening a new station and feel like they have been ignored.

But on the day of the Scottish budget, the Lib Dems are still hoping to force the SNP into action.

First Minister John Swinney’s government needs to rely on support – or at least an agreement to stand aside – from rival parties in Holyrood since his party no longer shares power with the Greens.

North East Fife Lib Dem Willie Rennie says securing a new rail link for Newburgh is not a “make or break” request, but stressed it is high up the party’s list of priorities.

He told us: “It’s an important part of our programme. It’s something we’ve been working on for some time.

“The community have done a fantastic job making the case. It needs to be moved further up the political agenda.

“It fits in with the needs of the constituency.”

Local resident Nigel Mullan spearheaded the long-running campaign to deliver a rail link to the town.

He fears the SNP will hide behind an expected review of the plans to avoid any firm commitments.

“The Lib Dems may be banging their head against a brick wall,” he told The Courier.

“The Scottish Government will probably say something generic.”

High-end estimates suggest the project could cost up to £8 million.

But Mr Mullan says this could be brought to below £1 million by opening an incredibly basic “modular” station.

Ideally, a simple raised platform would be assembled elsewhere and then installed at the railway station site with minimal disruption.

“It would have no bells and whistles,” he said. “They could do it quite quickly.”

He added: “It’s something which could have transformative potential locally.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to work collaboratively with the Newburgh Train Station Group, who are leading on the appraisal, as well as with SEStran and Fife Council who are supporting the work.

“We are expecting a report shortly and look forward to continuing to engage on this matter.”