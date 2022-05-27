Calls to save Fife woman’s brother from death penalty in Iraq ‘falling on deaf ears’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls to save Fife woman’s brother from death penalty in Iraq ‘falling on deaf ears’

Desperate pleas to save the brother of a Fife woman from the death penalty in Iraq have fallen on deaf ears inside the Foreign Office, according to her MP.
By Derek Healey
May 27 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 27 2022, 10.16am
Photo of Derek Healey
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton and his wife Sarijah Fitton.

Distraught Ruth Zuccarello, 68, told The Courier she fears seeing the name Jim Fitton appear on Amnesty International’s list of executions abroad.

But almost a month after Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Neale Hanvey made two urgent appeals for help from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he has still not received a single reply.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Further correspondence seen by The Courier shows Mr Hanvey contacting Foreign Office minister James Cleverly on May 11 after highlighting the case at Parliament.

The Fife MP has now raised the matter directly with the leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, saying the lack of any response “flies in the face of assertions the government is taking Mr Fitton’s case seriously”.

What is Jim Fitton accused of?

Mr Fitton, who is originally from Bath in Somerset, has been detained for months after being accused of attempting to smuggle historic artefacts out of Iraq.

The retired geologist collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs during a geology and archaeology tour of the country.

He now faces a further two weeks in a holding cell after his trial was postponed.

The Foreign Office maintains it cannot interfere in the legal system of another country but his family urged ministers to help secure a meeting with high ranking officials.

Neale Hanvey at Westminster.

We reported previously how Ms Zuccarello, who lives in Kirkcaldy, believes the family has ben badly let down by the UK Government and now fears they will be forced to live through a “horrific tragedy”.

Mr Hanvey said: “When Jim Fitton’s sister asked for my help, I treated her concern with the urgency it required and wrote to the Foreign Secretary immediately.

“It’s now almost a full month since then and despite highlighting the lack of response with the minister of state on the floor of the Commons, my constituent’s urgent concern has been completely ignored by the very people in a position to help.

“This is deeply insensitive and wholly unacceptable, and flies in the face of assertions the government is taking Mr Fitton’s case seriously.”

Why has the case been postponed?

Mr Fitton was arrested alongside German tourist Volker Waldmann after items were found in their possession at Baghdad airport on March 20.

The case has been postponed after Mr Waldmann’s lawyer argued more information was needed about the historical significance of the fragments.

British geologist Jim Fitton, with his wife Sarijah Fitton and his daughter Leila Fitton.

Both defendants could face the death penalty because, according to Iraqi law, the pieces could be considered “antiquity” as they are more than 200 years old.

What does the Foreign Office say?

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British national in Iraq, and continue to support his family.

“We are in contact with the local authorities.

“The British Government’s policy on the death penalty is clear.

“We oppose it in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”

