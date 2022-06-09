Tayside Tory council chiefs split on Boris Johnson’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservatives across Courier Country are now stuck with a prime minister who won’t quit and a Scottish leader who wishes he would.

The problem is causing a clear rift among elected Tories at a local level.

Group leaders across the region are split over whether it’s time for a clear-out at Number 10.

But they do all agree the culture of excessive drinking and partying during the pandemic was unacceptable.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was one of four MPs north of the border to turn against the prime minister during a confidence vote on June 6.

Just two of his group sided with Boris Johnson.

That divide is replicated at council level.

What do local leaders think?

Dundee City Council Conservative group leader Derek Scott told us he was “appalled” by the events in Downing Street and the culture that was “allowed to perpetuate”.

He told us: “If I was a member of parliament, I would have voted against Boris Johnson because for me it is a matter of integrity.”

The Ferry councillor believes the result of the ballot proves Mr Johnson has lost a “significant” portion of the parliamentary party’s support.

He called for the prime minister to “consider his position rather than pressing on regardless”.

“I don’t think this issue will ever go away until he goes unfortunately,” Mr Scott said.

“It will always be there as a millstone around the party.”

I’m not impressed by the way he’s conducted himself in this. – John Duff, Perth and Kinross Council

Asked if Mr Ross made the right calls on partygate, he added: “When he reversed his decision in the first place is when I was disappointed. He should have stuck to his guns as far as I was concerned.”

Perth and Kinross Conservative group leader John Duff said he would have voted against Boris Johnson.

He said: “I think there was a point at which he could have said the right things and recovered but I do think we’ve gone beyond that now.”

Mr Duff believes the prime minister will be unable to recover his position with supporters in Scotland.

‘Wont last as prime minister’

He said: “His own personal standards in public life have been questioned and I just think he won’t recover from that.

“Obviously he’s survived the vote, he can continue. I would hope he would reflect on the mood of the party and consider his position.

“I don’t think he will be our prime minister come the next general election.”

However, Angus Council Conservative group leader Craig Fotheringham takes a different view.

‘Get on with the job’

He believes it is time to let Boris Johnson “get on with the job” after he was able to secure the support of a majority of Tory MPs.

Mr Fotheringham said: “I’ve been following some of it. He did that, he got the fine. Okay, but let’s get on.

“We’ve got a pandemic going on, we’ve got a war in Ukraine.

“We’ve had the vote. The MPs who we elected have decided that Boris will remain as the prime minister.

“Do I agree what he did was wrong? Of course I do. Absolutely I do.

“But I think the country needs somebody just now to lead it and let us get through all these crises that we’re going through.

“I don’t think a leadership challenge, at this point in time, is the right thing to do.”

Kathleen Leslie, who leads the Conservative group on Fife Council, was approached for comment.