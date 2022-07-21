Supreme court to hear Indyref2 case in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supreme court to hear Indyref2 case in October

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 2.22pm Updated: July 21 2022, 2.40pm
A key court case that could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for another independence referendum will hear arguments in October, the Supreme Court has said.

Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, referred a prospective Bill on another vote to the Supreme Court before it was introduced to ascertain if it is within the powers of Holyrood.

The court confirmed on Tuesday that it had refused an application from the Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Stewart QC, which would have required both sides to file “written cases restricted to the question whether the court can or should accept the reference”.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court confirmed that arguments will be heard on October 11 and 12 – almost exactly a year ahead of the date of a proposed referendum.

However, dates are subject to change depending on court business.

The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last month she hoped to hold another vote on Scottish independence on October 19 2023.  But, if the court ruled Holyrood did not have the required powers for a referendum, the next general election would be treated as a “de facto” poll.

The SNP, she said, would campaign on the single issue of independence in a bid to secure a mandate from more than 50% of the Scottish people to begin negotiations for separation.

The news comes as the Tory leadership race entered its final stage, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak vying for No 10.

Both candidates have said they would refuse a section 30 request from the Scottish Government for the necessary powers to be devolved to Holyrood that would allow for another referendum to be held – the same process that led to the vote in 2014.

Mr Sunak told the Spectator podcast that another referendum was “not the priority” for people in Scotland, while Ms Truss, when asked if she would agree to a request under any circumstances said: “No”.

“The last referendum, in 2014, was described as a once-in-a-generation referendum, we’re now in 2022 – that is not a generation ago.”

