EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings

Child protection chiefs in Perth and Kinross failed to show up for a series of key meetings despite services being condemned in the wake of recent tragedies, The Courier can reveal.
By Calum Ross
September 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 5 2022, 7.46am
Photo of Calum Ross
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Fire of the Dragon: Are Scottish universities 'dangerously dependent' on income from Chinese students?
0
Neil Gray has urged the UK Government to provide support for Pakistan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Minister urges UK Government to make significant aid commitment to Pakistan
Gordon Brown demands urgent help for 35,000 Fife residents
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
'Central belt bias' as Tayside and Fife ignored for culture jobs
The Wise Group was tasked with allocating the funding on behalf of the council (PA)
£1m in winter fuel support to help Glasgow’s hardest hit residents
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Fife to push for more renewable energy jobs
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee student almost died after being unable to see dentist
2
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle condemns Tory 'trespass' on Holyrood turf

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
Perth and Kinross child protection committee members have been failing to attend meetings.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife