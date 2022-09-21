Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 improvement after more road deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 improvement after more road deaths

Former senior SNP minister Fergus Ewing made a direct plea to government leaders to set out new plans for dualling the notorious A9 after two more fatalities.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 21 2022, 4.15pm Updated: September 21 2022, 5.53pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing has repeatedly pushed for action on the A9 and A96 dualling schemes.
Former senior SNP minister Fergus Ewing made a direct plea to government leaders to set out new plans for dualling the notorious A9 after two more fatalities.

The MSP demanded a public statement with dates for the project nearly a fortnight he last raised safety concerns about fatalities over summer.

Jacalyn Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, USA, died in a multi-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld on September 16.

A 76-year-old woman, 71-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were also seriously injured in the accident, which happened just after noon.

Tributes were also paid to grandmother Philippa Grant of Rothiemurchus who died in a road accident on the A9 at the Slochd near Carrbridge on the same day.

The 73-year-old “tour de force” was active in her community, and on a national level, and served on the main board of cancer charity Maggie’s between 2004 to 2015.

‘Great sadness’

Appearing emotional, Mr Ewing raised the recent deaths with “great sadness” on Wednesday afternoon.

The SNP MSP said the current target of 2025 for dualling the A9 is “plainly impossible and requires updating”, as he pushed for ministers to provide revised timescales.

In response, Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said it is for the Scottish Government to determine whether it wishes to bring forward a ministerial statement.

She added: “However, your comments are now on the record. As you have noted you were able to raise this matter at First Minister’s Questions on September 8 and you will of course be able to use all the various scrutiny mechanisms available to members to continue to raise these concerns.”

Speaking during FMQs on September 8, Ms Sturgeon said road safety is of “paramount importance”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster’s Questions (FMQ’s) on September 8.

But she failed to give any indication of a revised timetable for delivery of the two multi-billion pound road projects.

Work to upgrade 80 miles of the A9 between Perth and Inverness was originally pencilled-in for completion by 2025.

However, only two of the 11 sections have been dualled to date.

Meanwhile, the government’s target for dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen was initially to be 2030, but construction is yet to begin.

The project was plunged into doubt after the SNP struck a power-sharing deal with the Greens last year.

An evidence-based review on fully dualling the route will report before the end of the year.

