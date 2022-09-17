Appeal after 69-year-old woman confirmed as A9 crash victim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 69-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal road crash on the A9 on Friday.

The woman has not been named.

The road was closed in both directions following the multi-vehicle crash near Dunkeld.

Three other people were seriously injured in the incident which happened just before noon.

Scottish Air Ambulance was used to take one of the injured to Ninewells Hospital.

Police Appeal

Police Scotland have now issued an appeal for any information relating to the crash.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The incident happened around 12.05pm and involved a dark grey Hyundai I10, a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van.

“The driver of the car, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The passenger, a 76-year-old woman, sustained serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Ninewells hospital by air ambulance.”

The spokesman added: “The driver of the Golf, a 71-year-old man, and the passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service, both with serious injuries.

“The driver of the van was not injured.”

Road closed

The road was closed while crash investigation work took place and re-opened around 7.30pm.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who has died and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A9 around the time of the crash and may have seen the Hyundai or have dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our enquiry.”

Anyone who can assist officers should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1257 of Friday, 16 September, 2022.