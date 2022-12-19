Fife mum’s fight to remove financial barriers to child access rights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife mum is fighting to remove financial barriers to child access in Scotland by campaigning for a “quick resolution” process from England to be introduced north of the border.

Amy Stevenson, 31, from Glenrothes has spent the past four years fighting to make it easier for dads to see their children after they’ve split up from the mum.

She says one of her friends was left suicidal because of the huge costs involved in getting access rights to his children.

‘It was heart-breaking to watch’

Ms Stevenson said: “It was heart-breaking to watch him suffer trying to save up enough money to pay for court fees and lawyers’ feeds.

“His mental health declined and he ended up in an attempted suicide.

“The worst part was going to bed and wondering if you will wake up to a phone call to hear if he is still here or not.”

Ms Stevenson said she has met countless people during her campaigning who have experienced similar situations.

‘It is a massive crisis’

Ms Stevenson previously petitioned the Scottish Parliament to allow those fighting for child access rights to be allowed to access legal aid.

This is currently being discussed as part of the upcoming legal aid bill, but Ms Stevenson is worried this still might not be enough for some parents.

She said: “It is not illegal for a mother to say you can’t see your kids, and often when parents split up the child is used as a weapon.

“It is a massive crisis.”

Ms Stevenson was researching details of form known as “C100” in England and Wales, but not available in Scotland.

She thinks copying the system would make the process simpler and cheaper for people north of the border.

What is a C100 form?

The C100 form is used when parents cannot agree on where their child lives or when they spend time with each parent.

This form can also be used to resolve a specific issue such as where the child goes to school, or to stop one parent from doing something, such as going abroad with the child.

It only takes around four to six weeks for a parent to apply for a court resolution through this form.

However, it is a legal requirement for the parents to have attended a mediation session before applying for a C100 form.

Ms Stevenson said: “You can’t make it illegal to not withhold contact because of domestic abuse situations.

“But if you can prove you have tried to go through mediation first, this form would allow you to make a one-off payment of £300 and then in a couple of weeks you will get a court date.

“With a quick resolution like this you would save years in the courts and in solicitors’ fees.”

She believes there would be “many benefits” to both parents if this form was introduced in Scotland.

‘I know how I would feel’

Ms Stevenson added: “This will not fix the current crisis, but it will make it better for mums and dads.

“This will hopefully stop the financial barriers as some dads can’t afford the fees.

“I have an 11-year-old girl myself so I know how I would feel.”

Ms Stevenson’s petition is now going through the Scottish Parliament and will be discussed by MSPs shortly.