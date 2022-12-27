Fife loses one third of its police stations in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife loses one third of its police stations in a decade

Police chiefs are under fire after it emerged Fife lost more local stations over the last decade than almost anywhere else in Scotland.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
December 27 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 27 2022, 10.15am
Photo of Calum Ross
Kincardine Police Station which is now closed
Kincardine police station. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Police chiefs are under fire after it emerged Fife lost more local stations over the last decade than almost anywhere else in Scotland.

Cutbacks led to the closure of more than a third of the region’s operational stations, with seven out of 18 being axed since 2013.

Only the Renfrewshire and Inverclyde division has lost a higher proportion, while more than a third have also closed in the Highlands and Islands.

Across Scotland, our investigation found 84 out of the 340 stations that were “operational and routinely staffed” in 2013 have now been sold or declared surplus to requirements.

In Tayside, six out of the region’s 28 stations have disappeared since 2013.

Fife police stations that have closed since 2013
Fife police stations that have closed since 2013

Where did police stations close?

According to police data, the seven in Fife that are no longer operational are at Anstruther, Cardenden, Kelty, Kennoway, Kincardine High Street, Rosyth and Tay Coast.

Kincardine, Cardenden and Rosyth were put up for sale in 2018 after a review found they were “no longer required”.

One new police office has opened in Fife in the period, at Waid Academy, Anstruther.

Other recent research has suggested the number of buildings closed since Police Scotland was formed is even higher.

We asked specifically for stations that were “operational” in 2013, and were provided with a list of facilities that were not deemed “surplus” at the time.

Willie Rennie MSP.
Willie Rennie MSP. Image: PA.

Fife ‘ill-served’

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “The SNP promised that their centralisation of police services would lead to cost savings.

“As this swiftly proved to be nonsense, the police were forced to make savings elsewhere to get costs down.

“Fewer backroom staff has meant dragging officers off the beat to cover paperwork, while a host of police stations have been closed down.

“Closing these stations has meant officers spending less time in the communities they serve and a loss of on the ground knowledge. Fife has been particularly ill-served.”

Fife Constabulary was one of eight police forces which were controversially merged to form Police Scotland on April 1, 2013.

Old police stations shut

Many of the stations that have closed were considered “old and not fit for purpose”, and some new facilities have opened in their place.

Amid the ongoing spending squeeze, a 2019 strategy set out the aim to “co-locate” with other public services in shared buildings going forward.

But the local breakdown reveals some areas have suffered far more station closures than others.

Police Scotland data shows just one operational station has closed in both Ayrshire and Edinburgh City in the last 10 years, as well as two in Dumfries and Galloway and four in Greater Glasgow.

Jamie Greene MSP, Scottish Conservative justice spokesman.
Jamie Greene MSP, Scottish Conservative justice spokesman.

What did Police Scotland say?

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said Scotland’s policing estate has been built up over the course of several decades and has suffered from a “historic lack of investment under legacy arrangements”.

He said: “Over time, as the communities that we police have changed, the location and the design of our buildings have not.

Sign outside former Tay Coast station.
Sign outside former Tay Coast station. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“Over the years, we have seen an increase in people contacting us either by phone or online, reducing footfall at our stations.

“Equally, the increased focus on collaborative working with partners, and the advent of hybrid working, means that the focus on shared spaces has increased.”

He added: “Reform of policing in Scotland means communities are now served by stronger operational competence and better access to all policing capabilities than would otherwise be the case.”

Budget ‘doubled’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said that since 2017-18, it had more than doubled the police capital budget.

“While responsibility for the police estate sits with the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland’s Estate Strategy prioritises visibility and presence as well as co-location and collaboration to ensure its estate is fit for purpose, alongside other ways to contact Police Scotland including the 101 service and online,” she said.

“Policing is a priority for the Scottish Government and, as set out in the Scottish Budget, policing will receive £1.45 billion in 2023-24.”

