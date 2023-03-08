Rosyth ferry link boost as SNP leader candidate Kate Forbes promises action as first minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kate Forbes is promising immediate action to re-establish a ferry link between Fife and the European mainland, as the campaign for a passenger and freight route gathers pace.

The SNP leadership candidate pledged to talk to the regional government of Flanders about the link, which used to connect Rosyth and Zeebrugge, if she becomes first minister this month.

West Fife MP Douglas Chapman, who has been leading the ferry campaign, said operator DFDS is “keen” and there is progress with Forth Ports and the Port of Zeebrugge/Antwerp.

Obstacles

But there have been obstacles with the UK Border Force.

“This has been a very frustrating process as there is currently a great ship available and we continue to get messages of support from haulage companies, exporters, potential customers and those in the tourist industry who see the obvious potential in the service being re-instated,” he told The Courier.

“I believe Kate’s involvement would kick start more serious discussions and by using government back-channels, to iron out any remaining flexibility issues.

“I don’t think it would take much to get the deal over the line and to see our direct Euro Ferry service back up and running successfully – especially at a time where our business and tourism sectors need a shot in the arm.”

Ms Forbes is contesting the leadership job against Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

Mr Chapman has been pushing the case for the link for months. He visited Copenhagen last October to speak to shipping bosses.

The route was axed for tourists in 2010 after just eight years. Carrier firm DFDS said bookings were not good enough to continue.

The European ferry link was then scrapped as a freight service in 2018 after an onboard fire meant the operator’s losses had become too severe.

The history of the route raised concerns that it would still struggle during a time of even tighter budgets.

Questions remain over whether ferry operators can hope to make a profit from the route in the long-term when it previously failed while the economy was stronger.