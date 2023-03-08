Rosyth ferry link boost as SNP leader candidate Kate Forbes promises action as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosyth ferry link boost as SNP leader candidate Kate Forbes promises action as first minister

By Andy Philip
March 8 2023, 6.00am
The potential new first minister would hold talks with the government of Flanders.
The potential new first minister would hold talks with the government of Flanders.

Kate Forbes is promising immediate action to re-establish a ferry link between Fife and the European mainland, as the campaign for a passenger and freight route gathers pace.

The SNP leadership candidate pledged to talk to the regional government of Flanders about the link, which used to connect Rosyth and Zeebrugge, if she becomes first minister this month.

West Fife MP Douglas Chapman, who has been leading the ferry campaign, said operator DFDS is “keen” and there is progress with Forth Ports and the Port of Zeebrugge/Antwerp.

Douglas Chapman got support from Kate Forbes. Image: Supplied

Obstacles

But there have been obstacles with the UK Border Force.

“This has been a very frustrating process as there is currently a great ship available and we continue to get messages of support from haulage companies, exporters, potential customers and those in the tourist industry who see the obvious potential in the service being re-instated,” he told The Courier.

“I believe Kate’s involvement would kick start more serious discussions and by using government back-channels, to iron out any remaining flexibility issues.

“I don’t think it would take much to get the deal over the line and to see our direct Euro Ferry service back up and running successfully – especially at a time where our business and tourism sectors need a shot in the arm.”

SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are contesting the job of first minsiter. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Forbes is contesting the leadership job against Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

READ MORE: 3 obstacles which could still block new Fife ferry route to Belgium

Mr Chapman has been pushing the case for the link for months. He visited Copenhagen last October to speak to shipping bosses.

The route was axed for tourists in 2010 after just eight years. Carrier firm DFDS said bookings were not good enough to continue.

The European ferry link was then scrapped as a freight service in 2018 after an onboard fire meant the operator’s losses had become too severe.

The history of the route raised concerns that it would still struggle during a time of even tighter budgets.

Questions remain over whether ferry operators can hope to make a profit from the route in the long-term when it previously failed while the economy was stronger.

