North East Labour MSP criticises Keir Starmer over two-child benefit cap u-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North East Labour MSP criticises Keir Starmer over two-child benefit cap u-turn

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of copying Tory policies as one of his own MSPs criticised his refusal to commit to scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

By Alasdair Clark
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

Sir Keir Starmer is facing criticism for within his own ranks after he refused to reverse the Conservative’s two-child benefit cap if Labour wins the next election.

The Labour leader has been told he must “put people first” after he said a government led by him would not scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Appearing on the BBC on Sunday, Keir Starmer was pressed on whether Labour would scrap the policy – described as “heinous” by his own shadow work and pensions.

But he insisted: “We are not changing that policy.”

Instead he said he wanted to replicate the last Labour government which had “grown the economy and had tens of billions of pounds more to spend on our public services”.

Internal criticism

He told the BBC: “That’s what I want to replicate – to grow our economy so we’ve got that yield to put into our public services.

“But that has to start with responsible economics and it has to be coupled with reform.”

Responding to his comments, North East Scotland MSP Mercedes Villalba said scrapping the limit is what the country expects.

She pointed to a pledge by Sir Keir to end the policy – which limits the number of children parents can claim child benefit for – during his campaign for leader.

Ms Villalba said: “Keir Starmer was elected leader of the Labour Party on a pledge to scrap the two child limit.

Mercedes Villalba
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s what Labour members want, it’s what the public expects, and it’s what the country needs.

“Labour must be a party of principle that puts the people first.”

Critics have accused Sir Keir of being too timid in creating a clear dividing line between the Conservatives and a possible Labour government.

A Scottish Labour insider told The Courier that his refusal to promise an end to the two-child benefit cap in particular would hurt the party in Scotland.

They said: “Keir needs to be more ambitious. Labour can’t win without Scotland and right now he’s writing the SNP attack lines.”

SNP brand Labour refusal ‘shameful’

Asked whether he is relaxed about being called a “fiscal conservative”, Sir Keir replied: “I don’t mind what label people put on me. I do want to make my argument.

“My argument is this: What was absolutely plain from last year’s mini-budget is if you lose control of the economy it’s working people who pay.”

SNP social justice spokesman David Linden MP said it is “shameful” Labour would continue the “cruel” policy.

He said: “People in Scotland are increasingly asking ‘what is the point in the Labour Party?’ if all it does is copy failed Tory policies, impose Brexit and make devastating cuts against Scotland’s will.

“Unlike Starmer, the SNP is absolutely clear we oppose the two-child cap – and with the full powers of independence we would scrap it.”

More from Scottish politics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
SNP plan 'power grab' from local communities to push through controversial pylons plan
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Fossil fuels lobbying operation revealed at 100 meetings with Scottish politicians
Campaign group Open Seas has urged the Scottish Government to comply with a legal ruling by the Court of Session (Jane Barlow/PA)
Campaigners urge Scottish Government to comply with ruling on fishing licences
Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was 'wake-up' call for politics
SNP MP Angus MacNeil's party membership suspended after saying leadership 'clueless' about independence
Can new SNP 'green industrial revolution' power Scotland and keep rural communities onside?
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross 'wouldn't stand in way' of Dundee drug consumption room…
Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament building.
STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct - why the Scottish Tories' tactics won't halt Holyrood
Tayside Fife Dundee council tax rates
'Bombshell' council tax hike could hit 95,000 Tayside and Fife homes
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
SNP's Angus MacNeil attacks his party in deepening row over independence strategy