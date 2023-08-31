NHS Tayside send sorry letters to 100 Eljamel patients as politicians react to ‘devastating’ report

NHS Tayside has apologised to more than 100 patients for allowing disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel to operate on them when he should have been suspended.

The health board has sent letters to everyone who went under the knife at his hands, from June 2013 to December that year, while he was under light-touch supervision.

It comes after The Courier revealed a new bombshell report slams NHS Tayside chiefs for opting not to keep him away from the operating table when they were apparently unable to monitor him in theatre.

The disgraced neurosurgeon, who has since fled to his native Libya, continued botching surgeries until December 2013 when he was finally suspended.

His supervision entailed little more than a consultant neurosurgeon joining him on his ward rounds once a week.

Damning findings

Kinross mum Jules Rose had her tear gland removed instead of a tumour in August 2013 when health board were meant to be monitoring him.

Ms Rose has since become a lead campaigner and argues only a public inquiry can get to the root of what went wrong.

The latest damning findings have come after NHS Tayside carried out a “due diligence” review into all documents held concerning Eljamel.

Health board chiefs still insist they first became aware of concerns about Eljamel’s behaviour in 2013, when action was taken.

But whistleblowers have alleged the alarm was raised as early as 2009, a claim denied by NHS Tayside.

‘Tayside families failed’

The publication of Thursday’s explosive report has led to cross-party calls for First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson to agree to a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal.

And Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra says the senior leadership of NHS Tayside should now consider their positions.

He said: “For decades now, families across Tayside have been catastrophically failed by the leadership of NHS Tayside.

“For years, Eljamel was allowed to inflict harm on scores of women and men. He did so unchecked despite the alarm being raised time and time again.

“This admission has been wrung from NHS Tayside like blood from a stone.

“The persistence of victims is today vindicated but their courage can only now be honoured by a full public inquiry with the power to compel witnesses to attend.

“This must never be allowed to happen again.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Liz Smith added: “These latest revelations prove beyond all doubt that NHS Tayside failed to act appropriately when they knew there were very serious concerns about the medical practices of Professor Eljamel.

“Just as scandalous is the fact that they have kept the truth from the patients for years and that the Scottish Government has failed to address this.”

‘Trust weakened’

Fife MSP Willie Rennie, of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, labelled the review “devastating”.

He added: “The publication of this report by NHS Tayside strengthens the case for a fully independent public inquiry.

“The fact that it has taken so long for the admission of errors around the supervision arrangements for Professor Eljamel further weakens any trust that ex-patients had in those in positions of authority.

“Without trust in the cabinet secretary and his process there is no other option but a public inquiry.”