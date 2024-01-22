Dundee workers £17,000 worse off because of lagging income growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee workers £17,000 worse off because of lagging income growth

The average Scot has missed out on £23,370 if income had grown as it did between 1998 and 2010.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee residents have less money to spend, impacting retail jobs
While there has been a boost in jobs in Dundee, income growth has stalled. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee residents could have been more than £17,000 a year better off if income growth had followed 2010 trends.

Research by the Centre for Cities found people could have been tens of thousands of pounds a year better off if income growth had continued at the same pace as between 1998 and 2010.

Scots are around £23,370 worse off, according to the think thank, more than double the average loss of  £10,200 in England.

In Dundee the disposable income of the average person would have grown by £17,730 if growth hadn’t stagnated.

Slow growing population

The city has one of the slowest growing populations in the UK, increasing by just 0.4% in the last decade.

And despite a jobs boost, Dundee also has the lowest employment rate of UK cities – currently around 62.8% in 2022-23.

Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at Centre for Cities, said: “While the jobs created in Dundee are good news, that the city is no more productive today than in 2010 means its economy has effectively stood still.

“The result is that incomes have increased at only a third of the speed they did between 1998 and 2010.

“And this means the average Dundee resident is £17,700 poorer than if pre-2010 growth trends had continued.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Supplied

“For Dundee to have a more prosperous forthcoming decade, local, Scottish and Westminster governments must focus on policies designed to get productivity increasing once more.”

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said the research showed Dundee was being failed by both the UK and Scottish governments.

He told The Courier: “This deeply troubling report speaks to a decade and a half of lost growth and an economy that has been allowed to stagnate by Tory and SNP governments.

“We need to get serious, sustained growth back into our local economies and that simply isn’t going to come with more of the same from the Tories and SNP.

“Both of Scotland’s governments are out of ideas and are unfit for office.”

More from Scottish politics

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in Perth during the 2019 campaign
Perthshire MPs rally round Nicola Sturgeon as fury grows over deleted Covid Whatsapps
8
Image: DC Thomson
80 die in hospital blunders as doctors warn departments are unsafe
Mother and baby meeting with a health visitor at home. Image: Shutterstock
More health boards failing to deliver health visiting standards after shock Angus revelations
Nicola Sturgeon said she had 'nothing to hide' over Covid messages. Image: PA.
Covid families consider police complaint over Nicola Sturgeon's deleted WhatsApp messages
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
NHS Fife spent more than £180k on single legal claim
Nicola Sturgeon deleted all Covid Whatsapp messages - and Jason Leitch called deletion 'a…
7
Chris O'Shea. Image: BBC
Fife boss of British Gas owner Centrica grilled over £4.5m pay in TV interview
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf defends inviting controversial Turkish leader Erdogan to Scotland
3
The report warned Renfrewshire Council has failed to engage properly with the public over the expansion of secondary school provision (PA)
Council criticised over response to review of school size blunder
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – How Scotland's first space-port can inspire a generation

Conversation