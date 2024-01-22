Angus public relations expert reveals his secrets for getting word out

Small business owners have some of the biggest time constraints — so how do they get their work “out there”?

Step forward Alan Morrison, who has been running his public relations firm ASM Media & PR from Forfar since 2012.

In that time he has built a loyal client list and helped tell the stories of local companies across the media sphere.

Alan tells us more about his work.

How and why did you start ASM Media?

I started my business in April 2012. The year before I’d left a 23-year career as a photo-journalist and editor in newspapers – including relaunching one paper and launching another – to move into public relations and be closer to my in-laws in England.

After working in a Manchester B2B agency, I found I could get results my clients were delighted with.

I enjoyed the work, but a culture issue at the agency meant I felt it was best I carry on in PR but work for myself.

I’ve been doing that ever since and wish I’d changed profession earlier.

How did you get to where you are today?

By knowing not just the right operational, tactical and strategic things to do for each client to deliver their target business and communication outcomes, but by always putting the relationship with the client over potential short-term higher-revenue options.

That’s reflected in the longevity of my key accounts – some have been with me for 11 years in an unbroken relationship – and the strength of my client testimonials on LinkedIn (24 at time of writing, out of 46 overall).

Who helped you?

I have to credit Drew Cunningham, owner of Mr Drew Photography and Mr Droogle, for introducing me to my longest clients by asking me to do marketing and sales for Mr Droogle from 2013.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland has been very helpful in supporting me and my clients through sharing social posts and other PR opportunities.

They work very hard for their members and I always recommend them to new solopreneurs.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

‘Always think win-win’ from Suzanne Smith, a member of my Open University Business School MBA cohort, quoting The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not moving into public relations earlier! Now I’m CIPR-qualified (only a third of UK practitioners are) and an accredited practitioner, I know and use best practice communication to deliver measurable effects on the business and communication goals agreed with my clients and that’s very fulfilling.

For my sins, I’m achievement-oriented, rather than motivated by money, so that gives me a personal buzz. For the same reason, I contribute info to Google Maps to help other users. I’m now a level 7 local guide (the penultimate level) and my photos have been viewed more than two million times.

What is your greatest achievement?

Leading St Andrews Business Club to its record membership and event engagement in 2018-19 as president (more than doubled over two years), with brilliant support from other committee members.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Minimising fixed costs and travel. Governments could make “entertaining” a deductible expense up to a reasonable percentage of total expenses.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I hope to see the results of my work do increasing good in the communities my clients serve.

What do you do to relax?

Photography has been my passion since I was 16.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Reading A Spy Among Friends by Ben Macinytre and glued to Digging For Britain on BBC 2.

What do you waste your money on?

Personal subscriptions to publications I only occasionally have to time to read, but which provide invaluable insight – The Economist and Tortoise. They’re an investment, not a waste.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Check the news on my phone and post any ‘hot takes’ on breaking news to Threads.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Golf GT 2.0 TDi 150 called Greta. My dream car would be a Lamborghini Countach LP 5000.