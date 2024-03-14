Police cuts threaten Fife remembrance parades and gala days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police cuts threaten Fife remembrance parades and gala days

Fife Council has been told the police will be not be supporting events like they have in previous years.

Gala day Fife
There are concerns local gala parades could become a thing of the past if the police cannot support them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Gala days and remembrance parades could be under-threat as police withdraw support, a Fife councillor has revealed.

Council officials say Police Scotland said it will be unable to provide the same support for community events as they previously have.

It’s likely this will have an impact on the traditional gala day parades and other events that are organised throughout the year.

The email from Fife Council to West Fife villages councillor Graeme Downie, who is standing as the Scottish Labour candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, says: “Police Scotland has made us aware that they will not be carrying out the support they have done in previous years at some events such as Remembrance Day and galas.

“The level of support given, if any, is to be determined on a case by case basis.  All remembrance and gala parades…will be impacted by this change.”

Remembrance parades could also be impacted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It comes after Police Scotland announced it would no longer investigate every crime. It will see officers take a new approach to low-level offences where there is no CCTV or witnesses.

Mr Downie, said he’s concerned the events – which often require road closures – will not be able to go ahead.

Mr Downie said: “It is a disgrace that SNP cuts mean not only will all crimes not be investigated but that important local events such as to commemorate Armistice Day are under threat.”

Scottish Labour’s Dunfermline and Dollar candidate Graeme Downie.

He added: “It is a dereliction of duty by the SNP that they have let the situation slide to a point, where they are not only failing communities across Fife but the rank and file of dedicated police officers across the country who deserve to be supported.

“At a time when people across the Kingdom want to feel safe and secure as well as continue a strong sense of community, the news that crimes won’t be investigated and local events might not be able to go ahead or will cost significantly more will be a bitter blow.”

The Scottish Police Federation, the professional body for police officers, blamed the new approach on budget cuts, with the force facing a real-terms reduction.

‘Over-stretched and under-funded’

David Kennedy, general secretary of the federation, told The Courier: “The police service is over-stretched and under-funded and this is just the beginning of what is to come if the service doesn’t receive the funding required to provide the police service that the public needs.

“The falling police numbers and the increased legislation is putting an overstretched workforce under even more pressure.

“We need a police service that can be pro-active but with the financial pressures all  they can be is re-active and even that re-active policing is being cut short.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are always keen to try and support organisers and will attend community events where possible, but competing demands mean officers can’t always commit to attending.

“We recognise these occasions are an important opportunity to engage with local people and we review each one on a case by case basis.”

Conversation