Police cuts threaten Fife remembrance parades and gala days

Gala days and remembrance parades could be under-threat as police withdraw support, a Fife councillor has revealed.

Council officials say Police Scotland said it will be unable to provide the same support for community events as they previously have.

It’s likely this will have an impact on the traditional gala day parades and other events that are organised throughout the year.

The email from Fife Council to West Fife villages councillor Graeme Downie, who is standing as the Scottish Labour candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, says: “Police Scotland has made us aware that they will not be carrying out the support they have done in previous years at some events such as Remembrance Day and galas.

“The level of support given, if any, is to be determined on a case by case basis. All remembrance and gala parades…will be impacted by this change.”

It comes after Police Scotland announced it would no longer investigate every crime. It will see officers take a new approach to low-level offences where there is no CCTV or witnesses.

Mr Downie, said he’s concerned the events – which often require road closures – will not be able to go ahead.

Mr Downie said: “It is a disgrace that SNP cuts mean not only will all crimes not be investigated but that important local events such as to commemorate Armistice Day are under threat.”

He added: “It is a dereliction of duty by the SNP that they have let the situation slide to a point, where they are not only failing communities across Fife but the rank and file of dedicated police officers across the country who deserve to be supported.

“At a time when people across the Kingdom want to feel safe and secure as well as continue a strong sense of community, the news that crimes won’t be investigated and local events might not be able to go ahead or will cost significantly more will be a bitter blow.”

The Scottish Police Federation, the professional body for police officers, blamed the new approach on budget cuts, with the force facing a real-terms reduction.

‘Over-stretched and under-funded’

David Kennedy, general secretary of the federation, told The Courier: “The police service is over-stretched and under-funded and this is just the beginning of what is to come if the service doesn’t receive the funding required to provide the police service that the public needs.

“The falling police numbers and the increased legislation is putting an overstretched workforce under even more pressure.

“We need a police service that can be pro-active but with the financial pressures all they can be is re-active and even that re-active policing is being cut short.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are always keen to try and support organisers and will attend community events where possible, but competing demands mean officers can’t always commit to attending.

“We recognise these occasions are an important opportunity to engage with local people and we review each one on a case by case basis.”