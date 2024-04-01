Humza Yousaf sends pyro warning to fans after young Dundee supporter injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf sends pyro warning to fans after young Dundee supporter injured

The first minister said it could just be a matter of time before some suffers a "catastrophic injury".

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Humza Yousaf told fans to leave pyrotechnics at home after a 12-year-old Dundee fan was injured by a flare on Saturday.

The boy was left with a facial injury after being struck at McDiarmid Park during Dundee’s clash with St Johnstone.

A 15-year-old has been arrested and reported to prosecutors over the incident. A further four teenagers aged between 13 and 17 were also arrested over separate pyrotechnic incidents at the game.

The first minister sent the young football fan his best wishes when asked about the incident during a visit to Fife on Monday.

‘My thoughts are with the young fan’

Mr Yousaf said: “My thoughts are with the young football fan that has been impacted. I hope they recover from that.

“I know from previous roles that I’ve had just how dangerous pyrotechnics can be to the game.”

Despite their use being illegal at every Scottish football ground, fans using pyrotechnics inside stadiums are a regular occurrence at large matches.

Asked what more could be done to stop them being brought into football grounds, Mr Yousaf said: “I’ll ensure the Cabinet Secretary for Justice is continuing engagement with Police Scotland.

Pyrotechnics Scottish football
Pyrotechnics are seen regularly despite being illegal. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“If there’s anything further we can do, we can seek to do, we will do.

“But I would urge those football fans who I know love the game, who passionately support their team week in and week out, to do so safely.

“The use of pyrotechnics is dangerous. It can harm somebody, clearly it already has, we don’t want it to cause catastrophic injury.

“It could just be a matter of time.”

