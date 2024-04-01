Police called to Easter Monday ‘street fight’ near Dundee city centre

Three police units were called to a “street fight” on Easter Monday near Dundee city centre.

Officers descended on Ward Road, shortly before 3pm, after an incident involving at least four men.

Witnesses said an altercation began on nearby Nicoll Street before punches were reportedly thrown.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were raised voices as the men “grappled on the road”.

He said: “It was the noise that directed my intention towards that area of Ward Road.

“There were four or five men in the street, grappling with one another.

“One police unit arrived and separated the men before more police arrived.

“Two men were let go before the two other chaps were put in the back of the police van.

“It looked like a right carry-on.”

One onlooker believes a member of the public tried to intervene before the police arrived.

She said: “The incident appeared to start in Nicoll Street, we could hear the raised voices before it spilled onto Ward Road.

“Punches were thrown on the street, it looked like someone was trying to break it up.”

‘Advice’ given after fight on Dundee’s Ward Street

One worker said he was “shocked” by the scenes on Monday afternoon.

He said: “I arrived just in the aftermath when two further police vehicles were arriving with the sirens.

“Folk were saying there had been an altercation in the street.

“It looked like scenes from a Saturday night.

“There was a few folk outside having a butcher’s to see what was going on because of the volume of police.

“Police had search gloves on as the men were all interviewed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Nicoll Street, Dundee, around 2.25pm on Monday, 1 April, 2024.

“Officers attended and advice was given.”