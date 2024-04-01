Police called to Easter Monday ‘street fight’ near Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to Easter Monday ‘street fight’ near Dundee city centre

Men were seen "grappling on the road".

By James Simpson
Police on Ward Road, Dundee.
Police on Ward Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Three police units were called to a “street fight” on Easter Monday near Dundee city centre.

Officers descended on Ward Road, shortly before 3pm, after an incident involving at least four men.

Witnesses said an altercation began on nearby Nicoll Street before punches were reportedly thrown.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were raised voices as the men “grappled on the road”.

Police carrying out inquiries on Ward Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “It was the noise that directed my intention towards that area of Ward Road.

“There were four or five men in the street, grappling with one another.

“One police unit arrived and separated the men before more police arrived.

“Two men were let go before the two other chaps were put in the back of the police van.

“It looked like a right carry-on.”

One onlooker believes a member of the public tried to intervene before the police arrived.

Police in the aftermath of the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

She said: “The incident appeared to start in Nicoll Street, we could hear the raised voices before it spilled onto Ward Road.

“Punches were thrown on the street, it looked like someone was trying to break it up.”

‘Advice’ given after fight on Dundee’s Ward Street

One worker said he was “shocked” by the scenes on Monday afternoon.

He said: “I arrived just in the aftermath when two further police vehicles were arriving with the sirens.

“Folk were saying there had been an altercation in the street.

“It looked like scenes from a Saturday night.

“There was a few folk outside having a butcher’s to see what was going on because of the volume of police.

“Police had search gloves on as the men were all interviewed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Nicoll Street, Dundee, around 2.25pm on Monday, 1 April, 2024.

“Officers attended and advice was given.”

