Raith Rovers to tread carefully with Euan Murray but hope defender will make swift recovery after Dundee United blow

The former Dunfermline stopper suffered concussion in the 2-0 defeat at Tannadice.

By Iain Collin
Defender Euan Murray in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray suffered concussion against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will tread carefully with Euan Murray after the defender suffered concussion in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

But manager Ian Murray is hopeful his namesake will be able to make a swift recovery ahead of a potentially pivotal week in the club’s title challenge.

The centre-half took a blow to the head from Louis Moult’s high boot around 20 minutes into the first-half of the 2-0 loss at Tannadice at the weekend.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray gets close as Dundee United striker Tony Watt hooks in a shot.
Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray (centre) could not prevent Tony Watt from giving Dundee United the lead. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

After lengthy treatment, the 30-year-old initially tried to play on but it very quickly became clear that was not going to be possible.

Murray walked off the pitch looking decidedly groggy and apparently struggling with sickness as a result of the head knock.

He will be continually assessed by Raith’s medical team to monitor his recovery.

However, manager Murray has vowed to ensure Rovers do not take any chances.

The Stark’s Park boss said: “He took a knock and when it comes to head knocks and concussion we have to be sensible.

Murray: ‘It was a blow’

“Euan’s played through the pain barrier for us numerous times this season but when it comes to that sort of stuff we have to be very, very careful.

“It was a bit of concussion, so we’ll just need to keep assessing him as the week goes on.

“It was a blow to lose Euan so early in such a big game but we’ll get him ready. He’ll be back as quickly as the protocol allows.”

Murray was replaced in defence by Keith Watson after just 22 minutes.

The former United and Ross County stopper gave Raith an experienced option to bring off the bench in such a crucial encounter.

Keith Watson came off the bench for Raith Rovers to replace Euan Murray against Dundee United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old was adjudged to have illegally held Louis Moult to concede a late penalty that the striker converted to complete the hosts’ 2-0 victory.

It was Watson’s first appearance in four weeks following a groin injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arbroath on March 1.

But boss Murray was adamant referee Nick Walsh was wrong to have awarded a spot-kick and he was happy with Watson’s display on his return to action.

Murray added: “It was really unfortunate, again, to lose a centre-half. But Keith came on and did really well, actually.

“I know he gave away the penalty but overall he did well.”

Watson will be expected to return to the starting line-up against Ayr United this weekend, with Raith then hosting Airdrie and Partick Thistle in a key seven days for their title challenge.

