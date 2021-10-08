EVE MUIRHEAD: Selfish Premier League footballers need to set a better example

An error occurred. Please try again.

Professional football players are probably more informed about Covid-19 and the importance to society of people being double vaccinated than any other group I can think of.

So when you read statistics like only seven English Premier League clubs having over 50% of their squads with both jabs, it is pretty concerning.

And disappointing.

So often you hear about athletes being role models but if ever that phrase really mattered it’s in this context.

Footballers are in such a privileged position.

They got to go back to their work a lot quicker than many people and have support teams behind them who are specialists in so many different fields.

When they get described as selfish in other circumstances, people rush to defend. Usually, rightly so. They can be an easy and unfair target.

But it’s very hard to defend them on this one.

Everyone needs to play their part in pushing further against Covid-19 and they footballers aren’t isolated from the wider world.

Selfish is exactly the right word unfortunately.

I’ve always thought that athletes shouldn’t be getting preferential treatment as far as Covid-19 rules and regulations are concerned.

When there was talk of Olympic competitors being fast-tracked to ensure the Tokyo Games went ahead in the summer, that didn’t sit easily.

So I can understand why the wives and families of English cricketers not getting to skip quarantine is a delicate subject Down Under.

Australia has coped with coronavirus brilliantly and if they start relaxing rules just to make sure the Ashes series goes ahead, it could undermine public support in what their government is doing.

Australia captain Tim Paine has no doubt the Ashes will begin as planned in December, despite England's concerns about Covid restrictions.#Ashes #Cricket #ESPNCaribbean pic.twitter.com/oGQcnwg0tG — ESPN Caribbean (@ESPN_Caribbean) October 2, 2021

Aussies love their sport, and cricket in particular, but some things are more important.

If there are to be compromises made to keep the show on the road, they should be coming from the English cricketers.

It’s Canada this week for the last tournament before European Championship selection.

What a difference from the last time I was in the country and we were stuck in our sporting ‘bubble’ for weeks.

We came straight from Switzerland and arrived in Calgary on Monday night.

It’s been great to have the chance to get out and about and see the local sights again.

This part of Canada has stunning scenery.

Combine that with the prospect of playing all the top Canadian teams in the Curlers Corner Autumn Gold Curling Classic and it really does feel like a proper curling week again!

I was pleased with the way the last competition went.

The Masters is one of the top European events on tour and to get to a semi-final with another new-look line-up was a good result.

I worked it out that there were eight possible Olympic teams playing in that tournament, which gives you an idea about the standard.

This week’s team is the same as the one that won in Basel three weeks ago, with the addition of Mili Smith.

Everybody in the squad feels included and has had good results.

Playing well before the Euro team is selected will be motivation for all of us.