On-loan Brighton defender Lars Dendoncker has the taste for first team football at St Johnstone and is hungry for more

By Eric Nicolson
October 8 2021, 8.00am
St Johnstone's Lars Dendoncker makes his debut.

Now that Lars Dendoncker has got the taste for first team football with St Johnstone, he is hungry for more.

With Jamie McCart suspended, the on-loan Brighton centre-back made his senior debut in Saints’ recent win against Dundee.

Callum Davidson was impressed by what he saw and the 20-year-old is keen to build on this highly encouraging start.

“I want to be a strong defender and I think this is the perfect league to improve my skills,” said Dendoncker.

“I wanted to play for a first team. I feel I am ready for that and I was very happy to come to St Johnstone. Making my debut was brilliant.

“I felt I had a solid game. On the ball I could have done a bit more but I’m happy with the game.

“Of course it was my first match so you are always a bit nervous. It’s not easy to come to a new team with a different style of play.

“But after five or 10 minutes everything was fine. I am already looking forward to the next game.

“I have played some friendlies and I know what the gaffer wants. He trusted me on the left side, even though I am right-footed.

“It was something different for me.

“For me it’s about building on this first game and winning as many games as possible. I want to try and play good football.”

McDiarmid role models

There is no lack of central defensive role models for Dendoncker at McDiarmid Park.

“I have to say that Jamie McCart is someone I look up to,” said the Belgian. “He is a great defender on and off the ball. I can learn with my eyes.

“Shaun Rooney is a leader and a legend up here. He is fantastic.

“And Efe Ambrose shows his class every game. It looks like he is playing in his garden sometimes. It is so easy for him.

“There are a lot of defenders at the club but it is good for the team that you have rivalry and competition.

“It keeps you focused and every time you need to give 100 per cent at training for the gaffer to make decisions for the weekend.”

