Angus darts star Alan Soutar beats World No 2 Peter Wright on magical run to last 8 of PDC Player Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Angus darts star Alan Soutar beats World No 2 Peter Wright on magical run to last 8 of PDC Player Championships

By Ewan Smith
November 2 2021, 3.21pm Updated: November 2 2021, 4.52pm
Alan Soutar beat World No 2 Peter Wright
Alan Soutar beat World No 2 Peter Wright

Angus darts star Alan Soutar has claimed the scalp of World No 2 Peter Wright en-route to the last 8 of the PDC Players Championships.

Soutar, who is in his debut season in the PDC, saw off fellow Scot Wright 6-4 in the last 32 of PDC Super Series 8.

Wright is the current World Matchplay champion and won the 2020 World Championship.

He has season earnings in excess of £1 million but it’s the third time in four meetings Soutar has got the better of him.

Alan Soutar saw off Peter Wright in the PDC Players Championships

Arbroath-based Soutar, who works as a firefighter in Dundee, had earlier beaten five-times world champion Raymond Van Barneveld.

He earned his place at next month’s World Championships at Alexandra Palace just three months after turning pro after a sensational debut season.

Soutar is currently ranked 78th out of 128 tour card holders but is likely to move up in the rankings after Tuesday’s impressive display.

He went through a further round after disposing of Wright, only to lose out to former world champion Rob Cross in the last eight.

He picked up a cheque for £2,250 for his day’s efforts and is the second-highest earning Scot in 2021 Players Championships this year.

Only Wright has earned more money on the tour in 2021 and Soutar sits above Gary Anderson and six others in a stunning debut season.

Angus darts ace Alan Soutar qualifies for £2.5 million PDC World Championships – four months after turning pro

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier