Angus darts star Alan Soutar beats World No 2 Peter Wright on magical run to last 8 of PDC Player Championships

Angus darts star Alan Soutar has claimed the scalp of World No 2 Peter Wright en-route to the last 8 of the PDC Players Championships.

Soutar, who is in his debut season in the PDC, saw off fellow Scot Wright 6-4 in the last 32 of PDC Super Series 8.

Wright is the current World Matchplay champion and won the 2020 World Championship.

He has season earnings in excess of £1 million but it’s the third time in four meetings Soutar has got the better of him.

Arbroath-based Soutar, who works as a firefighter in Dundee, had earlier beaten five-times world champion Raymond Van Barneveld.

He earned his place at next month’s World Championships at Alexandra Palace just three months after turning pro after a sensational debut season.

Soutar is currently ranked 78th out of 128 tour card holders but is likely to move up in the rankings after Tuesday’s impressive display.

Scottish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Players

Players Championship Prize Money

(2021 up to & inc PC27) £50750 Peter Wright

£16750 Alan Soutar

£15000 Gary Anderson

£11000 Andy Boulton

£11000 Willie Borland

£8500 Robert Thornton

£8500 John Henderson

£5000 Ryan Murray

£5000 Ryan Murray

£4500 Jim McEwan

He went through a further round after disposing of Wright, only to lose out to former world champion Rob Cross in the last eight.

He picked up a cheque for £2,250 for his day’s efforts and is the second-highest earning Scot in 2021 Players Championships this year.

Only Wright has earned more money on the tour in 2021 and Soutar sits above Gary Anderson and six others in a stunning debut season.