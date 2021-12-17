Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus darts ace Alan Soutar targets top 64 spot as he gets set for Ally Pally World Championship Darts debut

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2021, 5.45pm
Angus darts star Alan Soutar is ready for his PDC World Championship Darts debut
Angus darts star Alan Soutar is ready for his PDC World Championship Darts debut

It started off as a dream while Alan Soutar threw darts at a borrowed board in his kitchen to relieve lockdown boredom.

But after earning his first ever PDC tour card earlier this year, Soutar will step onto darts’ biggest stage as he makes his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace.

The Sky Sports cameras will hone in on Arbroath-based Soutar as he faces Brazilian Diogo Portela on his Ally Pally debut on Sunday afternoon.

The Dundee firefighter dared to dream as he outlined his hopes of mixing it with the world’s best to Courier Sport in April.

That dream is now a reality.

But what can the 200/1 shot achieve at Ally Pally?

“How far can I go?” asked Soutar.

“It will be nice when I’m sitting in London on the 3rd of January being interview by Sky Sports with the Sid Waddell Trophy…

“Nah…realistically, I’d love to win my first game. I’d be off the mark on my Ally Pally debut.

“If I do that then you never know where I can go.”

Alan Soutar has risen 51 places in rankings in ten months

Soutar is currently 77th in the world.

He has climbed 51 places in ten months.

If he can reach and stay in the top 64 by the end of his two-year card, he’ll remain on the professional circuit.

With annual earnings of £32,000 he’s making an impressive start.

He’s one of FOUR Scots in London this week.

Soutar is joining Willie Borland and big-hitters Peter Wright and Gary Anderson in flying the flag for Scotland.

Alan Soutar will join Gary Anderson at Ally Pally

A win over Portela sets up a clash with Austrian Mensur Suljovic.

Suljovic, ranked 26th in the world, has reached the last 16 of Ally Pally three times.

But Soots added: “I quite fancy a game against Mensur in the second round.

“He’s a bit eccentric on the board so a game against him would be different.

“That would be huge for my ranking as the World Championship is the biggest pot of the year.

“I want enough money to be in the top 64 come January 4th.”

