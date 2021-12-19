Arbroath ace Alan Soutar seals debut win at PDC World Darts Championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath Alan Soutar bagged a £15,000 cheque as he claimed a debut win on the PDC World Darts Championship stage.

Soutar was taken to five sets by Brazilian star Diogo Portela.

But he held his nerve as he was booed by the English crowd as he landed a double 4 finish at the fifth attempt.

That gave the Dundee firefighter, known as ‘Soots’, a landmark first-ever Ally Pally win.

He will face Austrian star Mensur Suljovic on Thursday.

Alan Soutar heavy favourite before game

Soutar went into game as odds-on favourite to beat Brazilian star Portela.

Portela was playing his his FIFTH World Championship and aiming for his first win.

But despite the fact it was the first time Soutar had ever taken to the Ally Pally stage, he was on 5/1 ON with most bookmakers.

He took to the stage with the sound of ‘Scotland get battered everywhere they go’ ringing round the Ally Pally arena.

Sporting tartan trousers and a Scotland stop with a star to map out his hometown Arbroath, Soots was a sitting target for a partisan English crowd.

And it was Portela who took the first set with two 180s and a ten-dart finish.

Soots saw a dart bounce out of the ring at the start of the second set for a 180.

But he went onto win it with a 106 finish and claimed the next set to take control of the match.

𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬! Some turnaround from Alan Soutar this, he's won six of the last eight legs and he now leads 2-1!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/ye1KcoC385 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2021

Portela was proving a tricky customer and he forced the game to a final set with a stunning 11-dart finish.

Soots bagged a crucial break of throw in the fifth set and followed it up with a 180 in the second game.

That put Soutar in a commanding position.

He missed 4 match darts as the nerves began to set in.

But he sealed the win on the fifth attempt and raised a Scotland flag to the crowd in jubilation.