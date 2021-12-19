Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar seals debut win at PDC World Darts Championship

By Ewan Smith
December 19 2021, 4.44pm Updated: December 19 2021, 6.19pm
Arbroath star Alan Soutar won on his Ally Pally debut
Arbroath star Alan Soutar won on his Ally Pally debut

Arbroath Alan Soutar bagged a £15,000 cheque as he claimed a debut win on the PDC World Darts Championship stage.

Soutar was taken to five sets by Brazilian star Diogo Portela.

But he held his nerve as he was booed by the English crowd as he landed a double 4 finish at the fifth attempt.

That gave the Dundee firefighter, known as ‘Soots’, a landmark first-ever Ally Pally win.

He will face Austrian star Mensur Suljovic on Thursday.

Alan Soutar heavy favourite before game

Soutar went into game as odds-on favourite to beat Brazilian star Portela.

Portela was playing his his FIFTH World Championship and aiming for his first win.

But despite the fact it was the first time Soutar had ever taken to the Ally Pally stage, he was on 5/1 ON with most bookmakers.

Angus darts star Alan Soutar won his first ever game at Ally Pally

He took to the stage with the sound of ‘Scotland get battered everywhere they go’ ringing round the Ally Pally arena.

Sporting tartan trousers and a Scotland stop with a star to map out his hometown Arbroath, Soots was a sitting target for a partisan English crowd.

And it was Portela who took the first set with two 180s and a ten-dart finish.

Soots saw a dart bounce out of the ring at the start of the second set for a 180.

But he went onto win it with a 106 finish and claimed the next set to take control of the match.

Portela was proving a tricky customer and he forced the game to a final set with a stunning 11-dart finish.

Soots bagged a crucial break of throw in the fifth set and followed it up with a 180 in the second game.

That put Soutar in a commanding position.

He missed 4 match darts as the nerves began to set in.

But he sealed the win on the fifth attempt and raised a Scotland flag to the crowd in jubilation.

