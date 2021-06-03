RAB DOUGLAS: Scotland can dare to dream at Euro 2020 thanks to these key men

We have a dream.

In just over a week and for the first time in 23 years, a success-starved Tartan Army will see their country performing on the big stage as Euro 2020 kicks off.

I can’t wait.

It’s such an amazing feeling to know that, for once, Scotland will be there when it matters most.

It means so much to the fans and the players.

The videos of the players celebrating in Serbia are ones that will always live with me.

The players want to give something back to the Tartan Army who hero-worship them and I’m backing them to deliver against Czech Republic, England and Croatia.

The pressure is off, we’re all just delighted to be there. Everyone has written Scotland off and this could be when we are at our most dangerous.

We drew with a very good Holland side on Wednesday but were disappointed with the result. That says it all for me.

There is quality throughout our team, competition for places all over the park and a squad packed with genuine talent.

But there are three players who I feel are key to our success and one who could be our wildcard.

© SNS Group

David Marshall

Firstly, in goal it has to be David Marshall as No 1 for the finals.

Craig Gordon is an exceptional keeper and we are very lucky to have two keepers of such quality but David has earned the right to be No 1.

I smile when I close my eyes and remember that image of him waiting for the all-clear to celebrate the penalty save against Serbia that got us to the Euros.

It’s an iconic moment but not the only reason why I think Marsh should be there. He’s been performing at good level in England for a number of years and is a very secure keeper.

"A night for the players, a night for the fans, a night for all of Scotland!" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 What a moment for Scotland and what a moment for David Marshall! 🙌 After 22 long years, the Tartan Army can look forward to an international tournament once more! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sjdOdFV7pM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2020

John McGinn

John McGinn is pivotal to our chances of success. Celtic must be absolutely kicking themselves every time they see him play as they realise what they have missed out on.

He’s gone to Aston Villa and made a huge impact and I think he can go higher.

He brings energy and goals to the midfield as we saw recently with his spectacular overhead kick against Austria.

© SNS Group / SFA

I know McGinn has signed a new deal at Villa but I still think he will go up again and

I’ve seen the talk of Manchester United and £50 million.

He’s really at that level and has very good midfielders around him for Scotland – David Turnbull, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Lyndon Dykes

Lyndon Dykes is the third key man. Scotland don’t have the striker that will score 15 or 20 goals from 30/40 games but Dykes brings a lot of quality to the attack.

He’s strong, holds the ball up well and brings other players into the game. He’s the perfect focal point for our attack.

© SNS Group

Wildcard – Jack Hendry

The wildcard could be Jack Hendry. We have some very strong central defenders but he showed up very well against Holland.

Jack left Dundee for Celtic but didn’t settle there and got a bit of stick.

He’s been brave enough to go to Belgium for a fresh challenge and it’s really paid off.

He could be our rough diamond as we begin to dream about what could happen over the next few weeks.