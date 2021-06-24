Arbroath boss Dick Campbell labels Gavin Swankie ‘the most technically-gifted’ player he’s worked with as veteran midfielder lands new deal

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell labelled Gavin Swankie ‘the most technically-gifted’ player he’s worked with – as he handed the veteran midfielder a new deal.

Former Dundee and St Johnstone star Swankie, 37, has agreed a six-month contract with the Gayfield side to begin his 13th season at Arbroath.

Fans favourite Swankie grew up in the Angus town and has won two league titles.

He has scored 58 goals in 306 appearances for Red Lichties.

His game time was limited to just nine appearances last term due to injury but Swankie’s pre-season form convinced Campbell to keep him.

Swankie tipped to make an impact at Arbroath

“Gavin has come back from his summer absolutely buzzing and ready to make an impact,” said Campbell.

“We all know what you get from Gavin. He’s a hugely-experienced player who loves the club.

“He is the most technically-gifted player I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

“Make no mistake, this is not a deal out of sympathy.

“It’s a deal for a player I can rely on to start with or bring off the bench to win a game for us.

© SNS Group

“The legs may go but you never lose your ability and when you have the kind of hunger and desire that Gavin has for the game then he’s definitely one you want at your club.”

Meanwhile, Arbroath have completed the signing of former Dundee United and Rangers youth star Dylan Paterson.

Creative midfielder Paterson, 21, who has starred at Scotland under-17 level, has been a stand-out at Junior side Bo’ness United.

His performances there put him on the radar of several other SPFL sides but Arbroath have handed him a deal at Gayfield.

Paterson could make his debut for Arbroath in Saturday’s Angus derby clash with Montrose.

“Dylan is a very talented prospect and I look forward to seeing what he can do at Arbroath,” added Campbell.