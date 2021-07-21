Former Dunfermline and Dundee striker Andrew Barrowman lands new role with Kelty Hearts

Former Dunfermline and Dundee attacker Andrew Barrowman has been appointed sporting director of ambitious League Two side Kelty Hearts.

Barrowman, 36, hung up his boots in the summer of 2018 and has most recently been working as a brand manager for sportswear firm, Joma UK.

However, he departed that role earlier this month and has been swiftly snapped up by the Fifers.

Barrowman, who also turned out for the likes of Ross County, Inverness and Livingston during a journeyman career, will work closely with boss Kevin Thomson as Kelty seek to recruit talent, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

He will also help to shape the development of the club from the boardroom to the Community Club.

Barrowman told the Kelty Hearts website: “It has been a burning ambition of mine to take up a role of this type for some time and it’s one that I’ve been preparing for. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to join such an exciting project.

“Following promotion to the SPFL, there is great excitement around the club and local community.

“I aim to bring my own personality, character and ideas to the role to compliment the incredible work that’s been carried out throughout the club over many years.”