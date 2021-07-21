Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Sport / Football

Former Dunfermline and Dundee striker Andrew Barrowman lands new role with Kelty Hearts

By Alan Temple
July 21 2021, 6.33pm
Andrew Barrowman
Andrew Barrowman

Former Dunfermline and Dundee attacker Andrew Barrowman has been appointed sporting director of ambitious League Two side Kelty Hearts.

Barrowman, 36, hung up his boots in the summer of 2018 and has most recently been working as a brand manager for sportswear firm, Joma UK.

However, he departed that role earlier this month and has been swiftly snapped up by the Fifers.

Barrowman, who also turned out for the likes of Ross County, Inverness and Livingston during a journeyman career, will work closely with boss Kevin Thomson as Kelty seek to recruit talent, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

New challenge: Barrowman

He will also help to shape the development of the club from the boardroom to the Community Club.

Barrowman told the Kelty Hearts website: “It has been a burning ambition of mine to take up a role of this type for some time and it’s one that I’ve been preparing for. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to join such an exciting project.

“Following promotion to the SPFL, there is great excitement around the club and local community.

“I aim to bring my own personality, character and ideas to the role to compliment the incredible work that’s been carried out throughout the club over many years.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Thomson makes Steven Gerrard comparison and reveals Barry Ferguson ‘endorsement’ after swapping Rangers for Kelty Hearts

