VIDEO: Dick Campbell admits Arbroath’s Premier Sports Cup penalty winner against Kelty Hearts was ‘soft’

Kelty Hearts paid the Premier Sports Cup penalty for a controversial decision to award Arbroath a second half spot-kick.

Referee Duncan Williams pointed to the spot as substitute Jamie Barjonas was judged to have clipped Arbroath striker Luke Donnelly as he ran away from goal.

Nicky Low coolly dispatched the spot-kick to complete Arbroath’s comeback from two down to seal the 3-2 win that booked them a place in the last 16.

On the balance of play, the win was no more than Arbroath deserved but even Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell felt his side got lucky with the spot-kick call.

He did, however, bat off suggestions that Kelty were wrongly denied a penalty of their own ten minutes later as striker Nathan Austin fell under Liam Henderson’s challenge.

“I would have to say it was a soft penalty,” said Campbell.

“But what do you me expect to say? No, ref it’s not a penalty?

“I don’t give the decisions, the referee gives them but I thought it was a soft decision.

“Kelty’s penalty shout? That was even softer!”

Dick Campbell penalty assessment shocks Kelty boss

Kelty boss Kevin Thomson was surprised to hear Campbell’s post-match assessment.

Words were exchanged between the benches following the penalty call, with Thomson clearly unhappy at the award.

“Dick never said that on the sidelines,” said Thomson.

“It is what it is. I think you need to win with class and lose with class. I’ll never change.

“I thought it was really soft and Nathan Austin could have had one.

“I also thought the free-kick that led to their second goal was a harsh move.

“When the referee speaks to Ross you would think he would allow the player to get back into position before letting them take the free-kick.

“Disappointed. Is it an excuse? No it’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.”

Thomson was backed up by Kelty’s former Dundee defender Jordan Forster.

“We feel it was very, very soft,” said Forster.

“I saw it quite close up and it’s not a penalty kick.

“Then at the other end – the Fash (Austin) claim – was a stonewall penalty in my eyes.

“But listen, it’s part and parcel of the game. We’re not going to complain about referees when it’s on us.”