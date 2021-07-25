Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021
Sport / Football

VIDEO: Dick Campbell admits Arbroath’s Premier Sports Cup penalty winner against Kelty Hearts was ‘soft’

By Ewan Smith
July 25 2021, 10.30am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits his side got a 'soft' penalty against Kelty Hearts
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits his side got a 'soft' penalty against Kelty Hearts

Kelty Hearts paid the Premier Sports Cup penalty for a controversial decision to award Arbroath a second half spot-kick.

Referee Duncan Williams pointed to the spot as substitute Jamie Barjonas was judged to have clipped Arbroath striker Luke Donnelly as he ran away from goal.

Nicky Low coolly dispatched the spot-kick to complete Arbroath’s comeback from two down to seal the 3-2 win that booked them a place in the last 16.

On the balance of play, the win was no more than Arbroath deserved but even Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell felt his side got lucky with the spot-kick call.

He did, however, bat off suggestions that Kelty were wrongly denied a penalty of their own ten minutes later as striker Nathan Austin fell under Liam Henderson’s challenge.

“I would have to say it was a soft penalty,” said Campbell.

“But what do you me expect to say? No, ref it’s not a penalty?

“I don’t give the decisions, the referee gives them but I thought it was a soft decision.

“Kelty’s penalty shout? That was even softer!”

Dick Campbell penalty assessment shocks Kelty boss

Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson was shocked at Arbroath boss Dick Campbell’s penalty verdict

Kelty boss Kevin Thomson was surprised to hear Campbell’s post-match assessment.

Words were exchanged between the benches following the penalty call, with Thomson clearly unhappy at the award.

“Dick never said that on the sidelines,” said Thomson.

“It is what it is. I think you need to win with class and lose with class. I’ll never change.

“I thought it was really soft and Nathan Austin could have had one.

Kelty Hearts star Nathan Austin had a late penalty claim waved away at Arbroath

“I also thought the free-kick that led to their second goal was a harsh move.

“When the referee speaks to Ross you would think he would allow the player to get back into position before letting them take the free-kick.

“Disappointed. Is it an excuse? No it’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.”

Thomson was backed up by Kelty’s former Dundee defender Jordan Forster.

Former Dundee defender Jordan Forster felt Kelty Hearts lost to a harsh penalty award at Arbroath

“We feel it was very, very soft,” said Forster.

“I saw it quite close up and it’s not a penalty kick.

“Then at the other end – the Fash (Austin) claim – was a stonewall penalty in my eyes.

“But listen, it’s part and parcel of the game. We’re not going to complain about referees when it’s on us.”

Arbroath star Nicky Low: Let’s never take football fans for granted again

