Matthew Aitken insists Forfar will ‘work in the dark’ as spotlight shines on League Two favourites Kelty Hearts

Matthew Aitken insists Forfar can ‘get on with their work in the dark’ as the spotlight shines on League Two favourites Kelty Hearts.

Forfar are joint top with Kelty going into Saturday head-to-head at Station Park but Aitken believes there is ‘no pressure’ on the Angus side to perform.

Kelty are clear bookmakers’ favourites to win the league in their first season in the SPFL.

They boast a wealth of experience – including former Dunfermline duo Joe Cardle and Kallum Higginbotham – and have quickly adapted to life in the SPFL.

Forfar have made an outstanding start to the season themselves.

They narrowly missed out on the last 16 of the Premier Sports League Cup and have won their opening League Two games.

“It’s good for us that all the talk is about Kelty,” said Aitken. “There’s not much talk about us and I hope that plays into our hands.

“We can do our work in the dark and no-one notices it. Kelty have spent money and that brings pressure with it.

“But sometimes it can be a good pressure. Sometimes it helps lift your game as a player as you have expectations to meet.

“It could be that the Kelty players thrive under that as they are a good team with big name players.

“We’ll have to wait and see how it all works out but I’m really happy with the way we’ve started the season.

“Our manager has us well drilled and has brought in players to fit his system.

“We are working really well as a team and have a lot of quality players to come back.”

Aitken keen to top Forfar scoring charts

Aitken has netted in back-to-back games for Forfar and has set himself a scoring target for this year.

He insists he is thriving in his second spell at Station Park after feeling like an elder statesman at Albion Rovers last year – at the age of 23.

“I was the third or fourth oldest player at Albion last year,” said Aitken. “It felt a bit strange because I was only 23.

⚽️⚽️ | Matthew Aitken was Scott Chaplain's pick for MOTM tonight with two goals. His first was an expertly took penalty, after winning the foul. pic.twitter.com/xEpEpL9Cwj — Albion Rovers FC (@albionrovers) October 6, 2020

“Suddenly I felt like there was greater expectation on my shoulders. I had younger players looking up to me.

“I thrived under that pressure. That helped me grow up as a player and I have come back to Forfar as a more rounded player as a result.

“I feel like there are more goals in my game. I was second top scorer in the league last year and I want to go one stage further this year.”