Aaron Comrie in ‘dogfight’ warning as Dunfermline defender underlines importance of winning ugly ahead of Raith Rovers challenge

Patience may be a virtue — but points are a necessity.

That is the view of Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie, who is adamant the Pars must find a way to grind out victories, even as they adapt to life under new boss Peter Grant.

The Fifers have toiled in their last three fixtures, playing out a 2-2 draw at Morton before losing 3-0 and 5-0 against Partick Thistle and Rangers, respectively.

While teething problems are to be expected as the players grow accustomed to a more expansive, attacking style, the former St Johnstone kid has little time for excuses.

And, ahead of Friday night’s Fife derby showdown with Raith Rovers, he has underlined the need to avoid a mooted Championship title push becoming a ‘dogfight’.

“I think it is clear to see that there is work to be done and it will take more than a few weeks,” said Comrie. “But everyone has bought into the new manager and the way he wants to play.

“A lot of the misdoings are coming from our mistakes.

“The gaffer never puts pressure on us; he knows that mistakes are going to happen. But in the right areas, we are making wrong choices.

“Do fans need to be patient? I am not sure about that because supporters demand results and, even if you are saying that it takes time to get everything right, results are still the most important thing.

“It’s maybe about not always playing nice football, but gritting it out.”

He added: “You cannot afford to let games pass you by because, before you know it, you are well out of the play-off spots and promotion picture.

“By Christmas, it could be a dog-fight so results are high up the list of priorities.”

Derby thrillers

Dunfermline and Rovers played out a roller-coaster rivalry last term, sharing 17 goals over five fixtures, including the Kirkcaldy club emerging victorious in the Championship playoff quarter-finals.

Comrie looks back fondly on the Pars’ 4-1 triumph against the Rovers at East End Park in February, in which he scored, describing that as ‘right up there with my best memories in a Dunfermline shirt’.

And he laments the humbling 5-1 reverse at Stark’s Park.

Through it all, the absence of supporters was keenly felt and — particularly on the back of two disappointing defeats — Comrie is determined to put on a show for the travelling Pars faithful.

“We played Raith five times last season and they were good, open games of football,” continued Comrie. “There wasn’t really much between us over the course of the campaign.

“The only thing missing was the fans. Hopefully, both sets of supporters turn up for the game and it will be a really good night.”

He added: “Coming off the back of a bit of a doing, I think we have something to prove to our fans and there’s no better game than the derby.”