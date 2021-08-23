Raith Rovers state ‘external power surge’ was to blame for Dunfermline call-off ahead of SPFL talks

Raith Rovers have stated that the power cut which put paid to last Friday night’s Fife derby against Dunfermline was due to an ‘external surge’ tripping systems within Stark’s Park.

The televised clash was abandoned on ‘health and safety grounds’ after Rovers were unable to restore lighting to the concourses of the Penman and McDermid Stands.

The club were also unable to fix the WiFi which operates their gate entry system, leaving hundreds of supporters locked outside and creating a potentially hazardous situation.

Raith director Bill Clark was initially under the impression that the fault may lie at Rovers’ door, describing the situation as ‘an embarrassment’ and suggesting an SPFL sanction could follow.

However, an ‘independent electrical investigation’ has found that a power surge in the area surrounding Stark’s Park was to blame and, in fact, the club’s new £180,000 floodlight system performed admirably under the strain.

A Raith statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club has carried out a preliminary investigation into the circumstances leading up to the abandonment of the game against Dunfermline Athletic on Friday 20th August.

“An independent electrical investigation has confirmed that the power failure which led to the abandonment of the game was caused by an external power surge from the mains which tripped our system at Stark’s Park and in the surrounding areas.

“We were able to get the floodlights back in operation almost immediately, but restoring power to all the stands was not possible in the timescale required and this is what resulted in the halting of the game on safety grounds.

“We can confirm that there is no evidence whatsoever of the outage being attributable to any systems in the football stadium and that had the floodlights not been renewed they would not have restarted so quickly.”

SPFL talks

Rovers released the comments following a meeting on Monday afternoon involving chief executive Karen Macartney, Police Scotland, the stewarding company and electrical experts.

However, Courier Sport understands that Rovers are yet to formally speak with the SPFL regarding the rearranged fixture and the spectre of potential punishments.

While Raith are hopeful the findings will absolve them of blame, sources could not rule out the prospect of some sort of repercussions after the game started, only to be halted 14 minutes later.

Those discussions are expected to happen later this week.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that a date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed within the next 48 hours.

The statement added: “Fans who wish to go to the rescheduled game will be able to swap their tickets, and we will refund all those who do not wish to go to the rearranged game once the rescheduled date has been announced.”