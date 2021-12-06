Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose look for reaction in ‘massive’ Airdrieonians clash after Scottish Cup disappointment

By Scott Lorimer
December 6 2021, 6.15pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is looking for his side to bounce back from Scottish Cup defeat with a win in a “massive” clash with Airdrieonians on Tuesday night.

The Gable Endies crashed out of the cup on penalties at the hands of League Two Kelty Hearts after the replayed tie finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

‘Disappointed’

Despite the result, Petrie felt his side played well, but it just wasn’t their day in the end.

“We are a bit disappointed from the weekend”, Petrie said.

“It was two really tight games that separated the teams. I don’t think it was two particularly great games.

“I think the weather had a bit of an effect on the game on Saturday, but I don’t think either of the teams deserved to lose. It came down to penalty kicks and, unfortunately for us it, wasn’t to be.”

Now, Mo face another tricky game with Ian Murray’s Airdrie standing in their way.

Petrie says his side have no time to feel sorry for themselves and must get back to winning ways.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get in with it,” he said.

“The great thing is we’ve got a game quite quickly after it so we’ve no time to dwell on the result.

“We’ll move on from it and turn our attentions to Airdrie, which is an absolutely massive game for us.”

Chance to go second

Should Montrose win they will leapfrog their opponents into second spot and also, crucially, further away from the bottom end of the table.

Petrie’s side beat Airdrie 3-0 at the Excelsior Stadium in the first game of the season, but he feels that result will have little impact on Tuesday’s result.

“Ian has got them playing well now. It’s a different game but it’s a big one for both clubs,” he said.

Montrose will be without Kerr Waddell who picked up an injury in Saturday’s game. Terry Masson will also be missing due to suspension.

Cammy Ballantyne is set to return to the line-up after being unable to play in the Scottish Cup game. It is also hoped Graham Webster will be able to feature at some stage.

