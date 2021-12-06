Montrose look for reaction in ‘massive’ Airdrieonians clash after Scottish Cup disappointment

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is looking for his side to bounce back from Scottish Cup defeat with a win in a “massive” clash with Airdrieonians on Tuesday night.

The Gable Endies crashed out of the cup on penalties at the hands of League Two Kelty Hearts after the replayed tie finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

‘Disappointed’

Despite the result, Petrie felt his side played well, but it just wasn’t their day in the end.

“We are a bit disappointed from the weekend”, Petrie said.

“It was two really tight games that separated the teams. I don’t think it was two particularly great games.

“I think the weather had a bit of an effect on the game on Saturday, but I don’t think either of the teams deserved to lose. It came down to penalty kicks and, unfortunately for us it, wasn’t to be.”

Now, Mo face another tricky game with Ian Murray’s Airdrie standing in their way.

Petrie says his side have no time to feel sorry for themselves and must get back to winning ways.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get in with it,” he said.

“The great thing is we’ve got a game quite quickly after it so we’ve no time to dwell on the result.

“We’ll move on from it and turn our attentions to Airdrie, which is an absolutely massive game for us.”

Chance to go second

Should Montrose win they will leapfrog their opponents into second spot and also, crucially, further away from the bottom end of the table.

Petrie’s side beat Airdrie 3-0 at the Excelsior Stadium in the first game of the season, but he feels that result will have little impact on Tuesday’s result.

“Ian has got them playing well now. It’s a different game but it’s a big one for both clubs,” he said.

Montrose will be without Kerr Waddell who picked up an injury in Saturday’s game. Terry Masson will also be missing due to suspension.

Cammy Ballantyne is set to return to the line-up after being unable to play in the Scottish Cup game. It is also hoped Graham Webster will be able to feature at some stage.