‘I’ll just commit more crimes’ — Homeless man has wish of prison spell granted by sheriff in Dundee

A homeless man had an early Christmas wish granted – a jail term after throwing a chair at a police office window.

Arran Farr saw red after he tried to hand himself in for a crime he did not commit on December 3.

The 47-year-old demanded to be sent to prison during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding explained how Farr told officers at Dundee police headquarters on West Bell Street he was wanted for a crime.

The prosecutor said: “It turned out that he wasn’t.

“When it was stated that there was nothing they could do, the accused grabbed a chair from the waiting area and threw it at a glass window.

“This did not cause any damage.

“He then picked up a chair and threw it at a door.”

‘I’d rather just be jailed’

Farr, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to throwing a chair at a window and a door.

He opted to represent himself due to strike action taken by solicitors in Tayside, Central and Fife, along with other criminal bar associations across the country.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said it was her intention to defer sentence on Farr until January to call alongside another at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Farr, however, had other ideas.

“I’d rather just be jailed,” he said.

“There’s no point letting me out because I’ll just commit more crimes.

“I shouldn’t have been let out last week. The judge made a mistake.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “So you’re looking for me to impose that today?”

Farr replied: “The maximum.”

He was sentenced to two months in prison.