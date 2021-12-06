Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘I’ll just commit more crimes’ — Homeless man has wish of prison spell granted by sheriff in Dundee

By Ciaran Shanks
December 6 2021, 6.57pm Updated: December 6 2021, 7.54pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A homeless man had an early Christmas wish granted – a jail term after throwing a chair at a police office window.

Arran Farr saw red after he tried to hand himself in for a crime he did not commit on December 3.

The 47-year-old demanded to be sent to prison during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding explained how Farr told officers at Dundee police headquarters on West Bell Street he was wanted for a crime.

The prosecutor said: “It turned out that he wasn’t.

“When it was stated that there was nothing they could do, the accused grabbed a chair from the waiting area and threw it at a glass window.

“This did not cause any damage.

“He then picked up a chair and threw it at a door.”

‘I’d rather just be jailed’

Farr, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to throwing a chair at a window and a door.

He opted to represent himself due to strike action taken by solicitors in Tayside, Central and Fife, along with other criminal bar associations across the country.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said it was her intention to defer sentence on Farr until January to call alongside another at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Farr, however, had other ideas.

“I’d rather just be jailed,” he said.

“There’s no point letting me out because I’ll just commit more crimes.

“I shouldn’t have been let out last week. The judge made a mistake.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “So you’re looking for me to impose that today?”

Farr replied: “The maximum.”

He was sentenced to two months in prison.