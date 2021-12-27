Steven Lawless joins Dunfermline as John Hughes makes first Pars signing

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes has made former Livingston and Motherwell winger Steven Lawless his first signing as Dunfermline boss.

Lawless, 30, was a free agent after departing Fir Park by mutual consent in October.

However, he has been training with Livi in recent weeks, ironically finding the net in a behind closed doors friendly against the Pars earlier this month.

And Hughes believes the experienced winger will bring the ideal mix of pedigree and quality to the Fifers’ fight for survival.

“He is a quality player and brings Premiership experience,” lauded Hughes. “He’s probably one who can unlock the door for us, play a pass and look after the ball. And he’s a winner.

“Stevie has a wand of a left foot and I’ve chased him ever since I was the manager of Inverness.

“I feel he’ll be a fantastic addition for us and I’m delighted the deal is over the line.”

Lawless could make his debut when Dunfermline travel to face Fife foes Raith Rovers on January 2.

“He’s been in training with Livingston so we’re hoping he hits the ground running,” added Hughes.

“He’s kept himself ticking over and fit.”

Lawless, who has also turned out for Burton Albion and Partick Thistle, boasts 381 senior appearances and was a stand-out in the Premiership with Livi during the 2019/20n campaign.

Hughes added: “I think he’s going to excite the fans.”