Arbroath v Partick Thistle OFF: Match postponed as Storm Malik batters east of Scotland

By Scott Lorimer
January 29 2022, 11.19am Updated: January 29 2022, 12.43pm
Gayfield Park
Gayfield Park

The Championship clash between Arbroath and Partick Thistle has been called off after a morning pitch inspection.

Gale force winds brought by Storm Malik brought forced an 11.15am look at the conditions at Gayfield.

Much of Angus remains under a Met Office amber severe weather warning. The government body has the alert in place until 3pm, but string winds are forecast to last all day.

With the safety of travelling fans in mind, the game was called off at 11.10am.

The Lichties tweeted: “Unfortunately today’s match against Partick Thistle
has been postponed due to the adverse weather.

“We will have an update shortly to those who purchased tickets and PPV.”

A date for the rearranged fixture will take place in due course.

The strong winds earlier forced the call off of fellow Angus club Brechin City’s Highland League Clash with Nairn.

City said the postponement was “due to the amber weather warning for wind and dangerous travelling conditions.

“All other Highland League fixtures have also been postponed.”

The gales were strong enough to completely close the Tay Road Bridge earlier this morning, an action that occurs if wind speeds reach 80mph.

Tutties fans daring to dream with crowdfunder for Arbroath FC favourites

