Stewart Petrie makes ‘eyes on play-offs’ admission as Montrose boss looks to shuffle squad

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie will look to shuffle his pack this weekend when they travel to Alloa.

With third place and the play-offs secured, the Gable Endies can afford to rest key men for their semi-final first leg against Airdrie on Tuesday.

Mo gaffer Petrie will use the trip to the Indodrill Stadium as an opportunity for some young players to make their mark.

Ringing the changes

He admits he is looking to protect key players ahead of the play-offs.

“We will make as many changes as we can,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ll be resting several of the boys and we’ll get some of the others as much game time as we possibly can, hopefully without any injuries.

“We’ll be preparing the boys as best as we can for Tuesday. So that maybe means some boys playing slightly out of position. There will also be some young boys coming in to help.

“We’re looking forward to the game. Chipper (Brian rice) has come in and done well at Alloa.

“Ultimately, all of our thoughts will be on Tuesday night but we will be as competitive as we can be.”

There to win

But any suggestion that Montrose are turning up to make up the numbers is quashed by Petrie.

He believes a win could bring some added confidence to the side, particularly since his men are yet to beat the Wasps this season.

He is also eyeing a win to reach a special milestone.

“We’re hoping to get a win like any game,” he said.

“If I’m not mistaken, a win on Saturday would equal or better our points total in League One, which would be great.

“Winning breeds confidence, so we’re hoping to go out there and score goals.

“But the bigger event happens on the Tuesday night, so we have more than one eye on that.”