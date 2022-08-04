EXCLUSIVE Ian Murray hoping to add new defender to Raith Rovers ahead of clash with Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE Ian Murray hoping to add new defender to Raith Rovers ahead of clash with Dundee

By Craig Cairns
August 4 2022, 4.58pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers are hoping to add another defender to their squad ahead of their first home Scottish Championship match of the season.

Boss Ian Murray confirmed to Courier Sport that the Rovers are lining up a centre-half and hope to have the deal over the line before the visit of Dundee.

Murray brought in centre-half Ryan Nolan last week, who was thrown straight in for his debut less than 48 hours later.

The Irish defender could be welcomed by a fellow new recruit for the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Championship this weekend.

Focus on new defender

A similar fate could lay ahead for 18-year-old Connor O’Riordan who has been linked with a loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The 6’4 defender broke through from the renowned academy at his parent club at the end of last year, impressing in the EFL Trophy before being handed his league debut.

O’Riordan went on to make 11 League One appearances for the side – which he joined aged six and lives close to – as they were relegated.

He was rewarded with a professional contract in June after manager Alex Morris was appointed in April.

Murray told Courier Sport: “We’re hopeful of another one before Saturday, it just takes that bit of time.

“It’s an area where I feel we’re a bit short and gives us more competition in the defensive areas.

“We need competition a little bit of aggression in the backline.

“We have had to mix and match and we’ve asked Scott Brown to play as a centre-half.

“You get away with that for so long, he’ll give you everything, but eventually it catches up with you.

Other areas Murray wants to strengthen

The Raith boss explained where else on the pitch he’d like to strengthen.

Brown was added earlier in the summer along with Dyland Easton and Ross Millen, followed by last week’s triple-signing of Nolan, Kieran Ngwenya and Kyle Connell.

“We probably still need to add another striker, another winger – maybe an out-and-out winger – but that’s down our list of priorities at the moment,” added Murray.

