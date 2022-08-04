EXCLUSIVE Ian Murray hoping to add new defender to Raith Rovers ahead of clash with Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are hoping to add another defender to their squad ahead of their first home Scottish Championship match of the season.

Boss Ian Murray confirmed to Courier Sport that the Rovers are lining up a centre-half and hope to have the deal over the line before the visit of Dundee.

Murray brought in centre-half Ryan Nolan last week, who was thrown straight in for his debut less than 48 hours later.

The Irish defender could be welcomed by a fellow new recruit for the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Championship this weekend.

Focus on new defender

A similar fate could lay ahead for 18-year-old Connor O’Riordan who has been linked with a loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The 6’4 defender broke through from the renowned academy at his parent club at the end of last year, impressing in the EFL Trophy before being handed his league debut.

O’Riordan went on to make 11 League One appearances for the side – which he joined aged six and lives close to – as they were relegated.

He was rewarded with a professional contract in June after manager Alex Morris was appointed in April.

Murray told Courier Sport: “We’re hopeful of another one before Saturday, it just takes that bit of time.

“It’s an area where I feel we’re a bit short and gives us more competition in the defensive areas.

“We need competition a little bit of aggression in the backline.

Sam Vokes. Great player, even better human. Here is #CreweAlex’s 18 year old defender, Connor O’Riordan on the words they shared after the final whistle on Saturday.#WWFC pic.twitter.com/guxlH6t7me — Wycombe Wanderers Gibraltar (@WWFCGibraltar) March 8, 2022

“We have had to mix and match and we’ve asked Scott Brown to play as a centre-half.

“You get away with that for so long, he’ll give you everything, but eventually it catches up with you.

Other areas Murray wants to strengthen

The Raith boss explained where else on the pitch he’d like to strengthen.

Brown was added earlier in the summer along with Dyland Easton and Ross Millen, followed by last week’s triple-signing of Nolan, Kieran Ngwenya and Kyle Connell.

“We probably still need to add another striker, another winger – maybe an out-and-out winger – but that’s down our list of priorities at the moment,” added Murray.