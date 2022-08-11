Ian Murray insists there is ‘no panic’ at Raith Rovers and explains why some players have ‘a bit of fatigue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray insists there is ‘no panic’ at Raith Rovers and explains why some players have ‘a bit of fatigue’

By Craig Cairns
August 11 2022, 9.55am Updated: August 11 2022, 2.01pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and his assistant Scott Agnew.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and his assistant Scott Agnew.

Ian Murray says there is no more pressure on his side than usual going into this weekend’s match versus Greenock Morton.

Raith Rovers kicked off their Scottish Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats to Cove Rangers and Dundee.

The side is a work-in-progress, with players making their debuts within two days of signing, including the budding central-defensive pairing.

There have also been a number of areas where Rovers have shown promising signs.

Scott Brown has played the full 90 in every competitive match so far.

Murray’s team have not only failed to win, they have also failed to find the back of the net in the league.

Unusual playing schedule

The Raith boss is looking forward to another “difficult” test this Saturday versus Morton – an outfit he describes as “a very organised, aggressive side”.

On the flip side of some players needing more minutes, there are players in the Rovers squad who are victims of playing too much.

“A couple of the lads haven’t trained this week but hopefully they’ll train today,” said Murray.

“It’s more a bit of fatigue than injuries.

“It comes back to our squad being so small over preseason that we’ve asked a few guys to play every single minute of every single game.

“That is very unusual for preseason. But I’ve no major issues – a few bumps and bruises.”

Murray hopes these problems will sort themselves out as the squad grows and the new players settle in.

Staying calm

It took Airdrie four matches last season to pick up their first victory, conceding seven in their first three.

They went on to finish second, which is one of the reasons he finds himself at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said there is no extra pressure going into the weekend.

“At Airdrie last season there was never any panic,” added Murray.

“You have to trust in your players – trust what you are doing.

“It’s a bizarre league [the Championship], a couple of results and you could be sitting near the top of it.

“Of course the pressure is on all the time – internally, to win games.

“We know how difficult it can be but there’s certainly no panic.”

Ian Murray praises ‘hungry, young’ Raith Rovers player amid ‘hardest transfer window to date’

