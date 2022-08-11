Ian Murray insists there is ‘no panic’ at Raith Rovers and explains why some players have ‘a bit of fatigue’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray says there is no more pressure on his side than usual going into this weekend’s match versus Greenock Morton.

Raith Rovers kicked off their Scottish Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats to Cove Rangers and Dundee.

The side is a work-in-progress, with players making their debuts within two days of signing, including the budding central-defensive pairing.

There have also been a number of areas where Rovers have shown promising signs.

Murray’s team have not only failed to win, they have also failed to find the back of the net in the league.

Unusual playing schedule

The Raith boss is looking forward to another “difficult” test this Saturday versus Morton – an outfit he describes as “a very organised, aggressive side”.

On the flip side of some players needing more minutes, there are players in the Rovers squad who are victims of playing too much.

“A couple of the lads haven’t trained this week but hopefully they’ll train today,” said Murray.

“It’s more a bit of fatigue than injuries.

“It comes back to our squad being so small over preseason that we’ve asked a few guys to play every single minute of every single game.

“That is very unusual for preseason. But I’ve no major issues – a few bumps and bruises.”

Murray hopes these problems will sort themselves out as the squad grows and the new players settle in.

Staying calm

It took Airdrie four matches last season to pick up their first victory, conceding seven in their first three.

They went on to finish second, which is one of the reasons he finds himself at Stark’s Park.

“At Airdrie last season there was never any panic,” added Murray.

“You have to trust in your players – trust what you are doing.

“It’s a bizarre league [the Championship], a couple of results and you could be sitting near the top of it.

“Of course the pressure is on all the time – internally, to win games.

“We know how difficult it can be but there’s certainly no panic.”