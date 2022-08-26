Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is ‘relaxed’ about Raith Rovers squad ahead of transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is ‘relaxed’ about Raith Rovers squad ahead of transfer deadline

By Craig Cairns
August 26 2022, 1.02pm
Scott Brown was replaced in the first half versus Hamilton.
Raith Rovers team captain Scott Brown trained on Thursday and will be assessed today ahead of Saturday’s match versus Partick Thistle.

Brown was replaced in the first half in the win over Hamilton after picking up a glute strain.

He missed out earlier in the week but came through Thursday’s session.

“He trained today, he trained fine,” manager Ian Murray told Courier Sport.

Ian Murray expects a ‘stern’ test from Partick Thistle.

“We’ll have to see today if there is any reaction but certainly within the session, but from start to finish he completed it.

“Which is what we thought, but we wanted to err on the side of caution.

“It is the first time he’s trained this week.”

Patient approach

The Rovers boss said he is still in the market for new players but is in no rush.

That’s despite the departure of Dario Zanatta.

Murray told Courier Sport earlier this week that it presents an opportunity for
18-year-old Quinn Coulson to step up.

Quinn Coulson has been given opportunities from the bench.

He hopes there is more activity as the transfer deadline draws closer.

“We’re always looking, maybe after the weekend things will move again in the higher leagues, with people desperate to play,” added Murray.

“We still have until the end of September from loan deals from higher leagues.

“As I keep saying: the domino effect will come down to us.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got for the moment and that’s what it’ll be for the weekend.”

Trip to Thistle

Looking ahead to this weekend’s tie versus Partick Thistle, who sit second in a congested top half of the table at this early stage, Murray expects a “very stern test”.

He added: “They’re a good side with a good manager.

“They have good depth and quality within their squad. A lot of experience as well.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall.

“We’re looking to go there and be hard to beat, to compete physically – like we always try and do.

“Every Championship match I’ve watched this season the team that can compete and take their chances generally wins the game.”

