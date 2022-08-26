Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is ‘relaxed’ about Raith Rovers squad ahead of transfer deadline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers team captain Scott Brown trained on Thursday and will be assessed today ahead of Saturday’s match versus Partick Thistle.

Brown was replaced in the first half in the win over Hamilton after picking up a glute strain.

He missed out earlier in the week but came through Thursday’s session.

“He trained today, he trained fine,” manager Ian Murray told Courier Sport.

“We’ll have to see today if there is any reaction but certainly within the session, but from start to finish he completed it.

“Which is what we thought, but we wanted to err on the side of caution.

“It is the first time he’s trained this week.”

Patient approach

The Rovers boss said he is still in the market for new players but is in no rush.

That’s despite the departure of Dario Zanatta.

Murray told Courier Sport earlier this week that it presents an opportunity for

18-year-old Quinn Coulson to step up.

He hopes there is more activity as the transfer deadline draws closer.

“We’re always looking, maybe after the weekend things will move again in the higher leagues, with people desperate to play,” added Murray.

“We still have until the end of September from loan deals from higher leagues.

“As I keep saying: the domino effect will come down to us.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got for the moment and that’s what it’ll be for the weekend.”

Trip to Thistle

Looking ahead to this weekend’s tie versus Partick Thistle, who sit second in a congested top half of the table at this early stage, Murray expects a “very stern test”.

He added: “They’re a good side with a good manager.

“They have good depth and quality within their squad. A lot of experience as well.

“We’re looking to go there and be hard to beat, to compete physically – like we always try and do.

“Every Championship match I’ve watched this season the team that can compete and take their chances generally wins the game.”