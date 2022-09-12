On This Day: Raith Rovers play their first-ever match in European competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day: Raith Rovers play their first-ever match in European competition

By Craig Cairns
September 12 2022, 12.59pm
Player-manager Jimmy Nicholl led Raith Rovers into Europe.
Player-manager Jimmy Nicholl led Raith Rovers into Europe.

Raith Rovers’ heroic Coca-Cola Cup success over Celtic during the 1994/95 season saw them qualify for the Uefa Cup qualifiers.

Jimmy Nicholl’s men had eased past Gotu Itrottarfelag – or as Rob MacLean called them during the Sportscene highlights “the Faroese team with a very long name” – in the preliminary round.

As Scotland’s only representatives left in the competition, their first-ever match in official European competition came at Stark’s Park versus Akranes on September 12, 1995.

With a lot of difficult-looking sides in the mix, the player-manager wanted “the Icelandic team or Leeds” – preferring to either have a chance to progress or “to go out with a bang”.

Many supporters would have found out Raith’s opponents via Ceefax.

Rovers fan and A View From The Terrace panellist Shaughan McGuigan, who attended the first leg at home to “Icelandic team” Akranes as a 17-year-old, also remembered thinking the tie was winnable.

Decent pedigree

“We probably would have been pumped by everyone else,” he added.

It came after a difficult start to the season for Raith, directly after back-to-back defeats to Celtic in the league and cup, followed by a thrashing at Ibrox.

The Kirkcaldy side, backed by a boisterous crowd of nearing 6,000, may have won the tie 3-1 but the score masks how uncomfortable the game was.

Some Rovers fans went to extreme lengths to watch their side.

While the Icelandic national team was not as successful as it has been in the recent past Akranes were champions and boasted seven internationalists.

Two of those players were on loan from Feyenoord while Siggi Johnson had previous experience at Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday.

‘They ran rings round us’

Another fear factor was provided when fellow Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik gave Everton a scare in the preliminary round.

“They ran rings round us,” recalled McGuigan.

“Rovers had a good team that year, we were a decent Premier League team – but they looked a cut above most teams we played that season.

“It was one of our toughest games of the season.”

Danny Lennon scored a double either side of Akranes’ equaliser just before half-time.

With the away goal in the bag, the second leg was looking dangerous – a third goal from Barry Wilson lifted the tension somewhat.

Barry Wilson (left) celebrates Rovers’ third goal with Colin Cameron.

Joy… but relief

“As much as we were all going daft I remember there quite a feeling of relief as well.

“There was a huge part of the game where it felt like we were going to be on the losing side. It was joyous, but relief as well.

“It was weird, I thought the third goal would probably be enough and I did think it might knock the stuffing out of them.”

Shaughan decided not to travel to the Faroe Islands for the return leg, gambling instead on what the next trip would be.

Despite turning the radio off with Akranes 1-0 up and the match seemingly only going one way, that decision was more than vindicated.

Raith Rovers (4-4-1-1): Scott Thomson; Steve McAnespie, David Sinclair, Shaun Dennis, Julian Broddle; Barry Wilson (Ronnie Coyle), Danny Lennon, Davie Kirkwood, Tony Rougier (Jason Dair); Colin Cameron; Stevie Crawford (Ally Graham).

Watch the highlights here:

