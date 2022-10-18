Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives players a Clyde warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives players a Clyde warning

By Iain Collin
October 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 18 2022, 12.27pm
James McPake.
James McPake.

James McPake believes Dunfermline should swell with pride at overtaking the superstars of Manchester City with their unblemished league record.

But he has warned the Pars their bubble could easily be burst against Clyde tonight if they get ahead of themselves.

Already the last remaining unbeaten team in the SPFL, City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday meant only TNS in Wales and Larne and Glentoran in Northern Ireland share the Fifers’ so-far invincible run.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over FC Edinburgh lifted Dunfermline back to the top of League One and intent on stretching their lead away to the Bully Wee, who have lost their last seven league games.

McPake, who joked he had been wearing his Liverpool top on Sunday watching the Premier League clash, said: “If anyone can take any credit for the run it’s the players – and we’ve said to them it is something to be proud of, to go on a run like that and not get beat.

“But it could change on Tuesday night. That’s football, and we’ve all seen that.

“The big focus on this game isn’t on preserving an unbeaten run. It’s going to Clyde and putting on a good performance and we believe if we do that then we’ll come away with a positive result.

“Then, the unbeaten run takes care of itself anyway.

“But if the performance isn’t right and we’re below the standards we’ve set then Clyde are a good enough team to beat us, and beat us comfortably.

“We just need to get our game-plan right, start well, run as much as them and if it turns into a fight be as strong as them, and then when it’s on to play we need to play good football.

“That’s what we’re aiming to do and if the unbeaten run continues then great.

“We’re proud of it and the players should be proud of it. We’ve played more games but, because of the call-off, this is the last remaining game of the first round of fixtures and we would love to go through it unbeaten.

“But that’s not the key thing here. The key thing is the performance, because it’s the performance that gets you the result.”

Striking strength

McPake is confident of being able to call on the services of Nikolay Todorov after the striker suffered a nasty clash of heads in Saturday’s win over Edinburgh.

Following impressive second half cameos from Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton, who have both suffered injury-blighted campaigns, he believes he has the striking strength to cause Clyde problems.

The former Dundee manager added: “I think that Clyde will come out and have a go.

“They are at home and they will see it as a chance to get three points to help themselves climb the league.

“I’m not saying Edinburgh didn’t see it as a chance to get three points and I’m not trying to be disrespectful to any team.

“I have been a manager where I have gone and tried to goad the other team to get something late on in games because you know if you do go out and go toe to toe with that team the likelihood is, unless they have a really off day, they have better players and they will win you the game.

“But, with Clyde being on their home pitch, they will come out and they will have a go at us, which will suit us I think.”

