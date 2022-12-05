Forfar boss Ray McKinnon calls on fans to invest in Angus club’s January transfer budget – if they can afford it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has urged the Station Park supporters to invest in the Angus club’s ‘Player Pot’ – if they can.

Loons have relaunched a previously successful scheme designed to bolster McKinnon’s January transfer window budget as they bid to climb League Two.

Fans can invest anywhere between £250 and £2000 to purchase 50 to 750 shares and various levels of matchday and hospitality experience.

In return, every £1 invested in the ‘Player Pot’ will made available to McKinnon to spend on his squad, with the club already having made ‘significant opening financial contributions’ to his signing budget.

And while McKinnon is acutely aware that money is tight for many people right now, he hopes those who can afford to invest, will.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone right now,” said McKinnon. “Christmas is just around the corner and bills are going up.

“I understand not everyone will be able to afford to make an investment in our club. Any support from afar or on matchday still helps.

“But if anyone can afford to and is willing to put money in then we’d be hugely grateful. Any investment will be spent wisely.

“The club is trying to enhance the team for the second half of the season and I’ve been heartened by the support already on offer from the board.

“Having the backing to bring in players makes things easier but we won’t just sign someone for the sake of it.

“January is a notoriously difficult transfer window and you have to be sensible.

“Any player who comes to the club has to enhance the squad otherwise there is no value.”

Ray McKinnon delighted to ‘rediscover winning feeling’

Meanwhile, McKinnon was delighted to get his first win since taking charge of Forfar last month.

Loons are unbeaten in the league since McKinnon was appointed.

And they saw off Albion Rovers to draw level on points with Bonnyrigg Rose.

Just five points now separate six teams in League Two.

And McKinnon admits it’s great to rediscover that winning feeling.

“It’s important to get a win to bolster confidence in the camp,” added McKinnon. “The players really deserve it.

“They have worked extremely hard for me since I came in and have been very positive.

“We didn’t have natural full-backs on Saturday. Lots of players were also floored during the week with a sickness bug.

“It says a lot about their character to overcome all of that and win.”