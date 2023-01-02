3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath rung in the New Year in style with a win over Dundee that could be crucial to their Championship survival hopes.

The Angus side tasted victory at Dens Park for the first time in 44 years giving their fans renewed optimism going into 2023.

It was a stunning 4-2 success for Arbroath and Courier Sport was there to witness it.

Here we outline what it means three talking points:

New signings, new hope for Arbroath in 2023?

Welcome Sean Adarkwa! Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of former West Ham and Queen's Park Rangers Striker Sean Adarkwa! Welcome to the Club Sean! https://t.co/wVqLbFPxc6 pic.twitter.com/kMMQ41hh42 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2023

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wasted no time in delving into the transfer market with the capture of THREE new signings ahead of the trip to Dundee.

Striker Sean Adarkwa, winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and midfielder Joao Balde all signed as the window opened.

And the trio were given starting debuts at Dens.

But with Arbroath desperate to pick up some momentum for the Championship survival fight how did they fare?

Adarkwa led the Lichties frontline with Balde in centre mid and Yasin wide left.

And Yasin made an instant impact with his teasing free-kick headed home by Michael McKenna.

The former Newcastle United youngster was again on hand with a devilish corner kick delivery and looks to have a trick or two up his sleeve.

Balde looked energetic and good on the ball and more than capable of stepping up to the Championship.

Adarkwa gave Arbroath a target to hit for the first time this season and his link-up play will be crucial.

There’s no doubt the arrival of three new players injected life into Arbroath but it won’t stop there.

A mixture of injuries and departures saw Arbroath reduced to just five subs.

That will mean a busy month for Arbroath’s new head of recruitment Barry Sellars.

Magical Michael McKenna

Michael McKenna had the best season of his career as he almost inspired Arbroath to a stunning Championship title success.

He was named SPFL cinch Championship Player of the Year after netting 15 league goals.

It’s been a tough season for McKenna and co but the midfielder looked back to his best at Dundee.

He flicked in the opener and impressed with his overall dig and fight.

If Arbroath are going to scrap their way to survival they’ll need McKenna at his best.

Captain courageous Tam O’Brien

Another key performer from last term, Tam O’Brien, proved his worth on Monday.

Moments after conceding a penalty, O’Brien went straight back up the park to put his side back ahead.

He looked calm and composed as Dundee threw the kitchen sink at Arbroath.

O’Brien part of a core group of players who have been at the Gayfield side throughout their success story of the last six years.

And they need their inspirational skipper more than ever over the next six months.