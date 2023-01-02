3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes

By Ewan Smith
January 2 2023, 4.52pm
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS

Arbroath rung in the New Year in style with a win over Dundee that could be crucial to their Championship survival hopes.

The Angus side tasted victory at Dens Park for the first time in 44 years giving their fans renewed optimism going into 2023.

It was a stunning 4-2 success for Arbroath and Courier Sport was there to witness it.

Here we outline what it means three talking points:

New signings, new hope for Arbroath in 2023?

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wasted no time in delving into the transfer market with the capture of THREE new signings ahead of the trip to Dundee.

Striker Sean Adarkwa, winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and midfielder Joao Balde all signed as the window opened.

And the trio were given starting debuts at Dens.

But with Arbroath desperate to pick up some momentum for the Championship survival fight how did they fare?

Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni impressed with his set-piece delivery Image: Arbroath FC

Adarkwa led the Lichties frontline with Balde in centre mid and Yasin wide left.

And Yasin made an instant impact with his teasing free-kick headed home by Michael McKenna.

The former Newcastle United youngster was again on hand with a devilish corner kick delivery and looks to have a trick or two up his sleeve.

Balde looked energetic and good on the ball and more than capable of stepping up to the Championship.

Adarkwa gave Arbroath a target to hit for the first time this season and his link-up play will be crucial.

There’s no doubt the arrival of three new players injected life into Arbroath but it won’t stop there.

A mixture of injuries and departures saw Arbroath reduced to just five subs.

That will mean a busy month for Arbroath’s new head of recruitment Barry Sellars.

Magical Michael McKenna

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna is a crucial player. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna had the best season of his career as he almost inspired Arbroath to a stunning Championship title success.

He was named SPFL cinch Championship Player of the Year after netting 15 league goals.

It’s been a tough season for McKenna and co but the midfielder looked back to his best at Dundee.

He flicked in the opener and impressed with his overall dig and fight.

If Arbroath are going to scrap their way to survival they’ll need McKenna at his best.

Captain courageous Tam O’Brien

Tam O’Brien is a crucial player for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Another key performer from last term, Tam O’Brien, proved his worth on Monday.

Moments after conceding a penalty, O’Brien went straight back up the park to put his side back ahead.

He looked calm and composed as Dundee threw the kitchen sink at Arbroath.

O’Brien part of a core group of players who have been at the Gayfield side throughout their success story of the last six years.

And they need their inspirational skipper more than ever over the next six months.

