Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch – but still has a future at Gayfield club

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has told Kieran Shanks he still has a long-term future at the club after sending the striker on loan to Peterhead.

Shanks has joined the League Two side until the summer with a view to getting valuable game time and returning to Lichties next term.

Shanks has played 22 times for Arbroath this term since joining from Highland League club Inverurie Locos and scored three goals.

But 15 of those appearances have come from the bench and Campbell wants to see Shanks learn his trade at Blue Toon.

“I spoke to Kieran before we agreed the deal with Peterhead and told him what I expect,” said Campbell.

“I want him to go there and work hard and learn how to protect the ball.

“There were three or four other clubs interested in him but this is the best move for him.

“He’ll still train with us once a week and I’ve absolutely not given up on him playing for Arbroath again.

“He’s still got a few years left on his contract with us and I believe he can come back and make an impact.”

Arbroath have signed former West Ham and QPR striker Sean Adarkwa and are still actively pursuing further striking options.