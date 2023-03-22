Forfar hope to have Dundee United kid Darren Watson back for League Two run-in despite leg break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Watson could be back for Forfar’s League Two run in – despite the Dundee United kid breaking his leg.

Watson suffered a hairline fracture to his left leg whilst training at United that has kept him out since the 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir on February 11th.

Watson returned to his parent club for scans and a rehab and is likely to miss the next few weeks for Forfar.

It’s a bitter blow to Watson who suffered a double injury blow last year as he was ruled out for several months with a metatarsal injury.

But while it has halted his progress at Loons, Watson could yet feature again for them before the summer.

“Darren will be out for another few weeks,” said Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

“He has a hairline fracture that needs a bit of care so we’ll see how his recovery goes with it.

“He’s continuing his rehab at United but I think we’ll get him back playing before the summer – even though it may not be for a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Craig Thomson impressed on his first start for Forfar in seven weeks in the 2-0 loss at Stirling.

Thomson was a constant threat to Stirling before he tired and was subbed midway through the second period.

“Craig was really good for us,” added McKinnon.

“We knew he’d run out at steam at some point. It’s been a while since he played but he can be happy with his efforts.”