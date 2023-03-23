FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final ‘a little edge’ and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will bring home the SPFL Trust Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final gives Raith Rovers the chance to finish off what has been a remarkable run in the competition.

Ian Murray’s squad is in better health than it was in previous rounds but is still missing some key players for the trip to the Falkirk Stadium to take on John Rankin’s Hamilton Accies.

The Rovers boss has challenged his players to “seize the opportunity” in Sunday’s final as you never know if they will come around again.

Raith demolished Cove Rangers at Stark’s Park last weekend and Rankin praised their “free-flowing” football and willingness to do the dirty side of the game.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Courier Sport got the thoughts of Rovers supporters Christina Beattie, but first we spoke to Scott Fleming who will be travelling over from the Netherlands for the match.

A high-scoring final?

Scott Fleming

I’m working on Friday during the day, then I’ll get home, have a shower and get to the airport.

I only decided last week or something to come over. I had been swithering about it for a few weeks.

We’ve made the last three finals but I didn’t go last year, so I thought I might as well. You never know, it could be quite a few years until the next one.

Saturday’s result was quite something and I’m quietly confident going into Sunday.

I’m expecting a much better Hamilton team than I’ve seen this season, they’re a lot better than when we played them earlier in the season.

I like some of the signings they’ve made and it gives it a little edge the fact that former Rovers Reghan Tumilty and Dario Zanatta are there now as well.

John Rankin will have Hamilton fired up. They’ll be going at it from the first whistle – and I expect us to do the same.

Last weekend’s win versus Cove would have given us a huge confidence boost and I think Sunday could be quite a high-scoring game.

Recipe for success

Christina Beattie

Following on from our absolutely phenomenal 6-1 win against Cove Rangers last Saturday I think there are six key points that are going to ensure the Rovers win the cup final on Sunday – one for every goal they smashed into the back of the net last weekend.

Talent – You could take every single member of the Raith Rovers team right now and write about their skills and how talented they clearly are. With players like Easton, Vaughan and Goncalves, who is now showing us what he is all about, the list is endless as to how special a team this is.

Leadership – not only within the team players but with a manager like Ian Murray who keeps a calm head and speaks with such conviction this squad knows where they are heading and how to get there.

Desire -– proven last Saturday the willpower and determination of this group of boys go down to the last second of the game regardless of the score sheet.

Loyalty – a fan base that should be rivalled by any club, Raith Rovers fans are the most loyal and devoted you will find. If the love and passion of the fans could win the cup then it would already be ours.

Friendship – clearly a well-balanced team of boys who genuinely like each other creates a sense of unity off the pitch that impacts what happens on the pitch.

Love – a love towards the team and club from anyone involved with Raith Rovers and from the club back to all those who have a special place for Stark’s Park in their hearts.

Hold the cup high and mighty boys we can’t wait to see it happen!