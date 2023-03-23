FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final ‘a little edge’ and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will bring home the SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final ‘a little edge’ and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will bring home the SPFL Trust Trophy

Raith Rovers

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers supporters will travel in numbers to watch their side. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers supporters will travel in numbers to watch their side. Image: SNS.

Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final gives Raith Rovers the chance to finish off what has been a remarkable run in the competition.

Ian Murray’s squad is in better health than it was in previous rounds but is still missing some key players for the trip to the Falkirk Stadium to take on John Rankin’s Hamilton Accies.

The Rovers boss has challenged his players to “seize the opportunity” in Sunday’s final as you never know if they will come around again.

Raith demolished Cove Rangers at Stark’s Park last weekend and Rankin praised their “free-flowing” football and willingness to do the dirty side of the game.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Courier Sport got the thoughts of Rovers supporters Christina Beattie, but first we spoke to Scott Fleming who will be travelling over from the Netherlands for the match.

A high-scoring final?

Scott Fleming

I’m working on Friday during the day, then I’ll get home, have a shower and get to the airport.

I only decided last week or something to come over. I had been swithering about it for a few weeks.

We’ve made the last three finals but I didn’t go last year, so I thought I might as well. You never know, it could be quite a few years until the next one.

Saturday’s result was quite something and I’m quietly confident going into Sunday.

I’m expecting a much better Hamilton team than I’ve seen this season, they’re a lot better than when we played them earlier in the season.

I like some of the signings they’ve made and it gives it a little edge the fact that former Rovers Reghan Tumilty and Dario Zanatta are there now as well.

John Rankin will have Hamilton fired up. They’ll be going at it from the first whistle – and I expect us to do the same.

Last weekend’s win versus Cove would have given us a huge confidence boost and I think Sunday could be quite a high-scoring game.

Recipe for success

Christina Beattie

Following on from our absolutely phenomenal 6-1 win against Cove Rangers last Saturday I think there are six key points that are going to ensure the Rovers win the cup final on Sunday – one for every goal they smashed into the back of the net last weekend.

  • Talent – You could take every single member of the Raith Rovers team right now and write about their skills and how talented they clearly are. With players like Easton, Vaughan and Goncalves, who is now showing us what he is all about, the list is endless as to how special a team this is.
  • Leadership – not only within the team players but with a manager like Ian Murray who keeps a calm head and speaks with such conviction this squad knows where they are heading and how to get there.
  • Desire -– proven last Saturday the willpower and determination of this group of boys go down to the last second of the game regardless of the score sheet.
  • Loyalty – a fan base that should be rivalled by any club, Raith Rovers fans are the most loyal and devoted you will find. If the love and passion of the fans could win the cup then it would already be ours.
  • Friendship – clearly a well-balanced team of boys who genuinely like each other creates a sense of unity off the pitch that impacts what happens on the pitch.
  • Love – a love towards the team and club from anyone involved with Raith Rovers and from the club back to all those who have a special place for Stark’s Park in their hearts.

Hold the cup high and mighty boys we can’t wait to see it happen!

