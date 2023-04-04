Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid derailed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ promotion playoff hopes were dealt a huge blow with a 2-1 defeat at home to Hamilton Academical.

Steven Lawson’s own goal early in the first half gave Rovers the lead before two goals in two minutes – both via a set-piece – from Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal won the game for Accies.

The result leaves Raith in seventh, seven points away from Partick Thistle in fourth.

Rovers picked up an injury before the match even started when young defender Adam Masson was taken down the tunnel.

Though that would have had little impact on Ian Murray’s plans on a frustrating night for the Kirkcaldy club.

Key moments

The opening 45 minutes was uneventful. Neither side hit the target and the only bit of excitement came when Lewis Smith was booked for simulation following a challenge from Jamie MacDonald.

Either side of that the closest either side came was through long-distance efforts from Brad Spencer and Scott Brown, both well over the bar.

Rovers emerged from the break a different side and were ahead within a few minutes through Lawson’s own goal when he diverted Lewis Vaughan’s free-kick into his own net.

After taking so long to get a grip of the match Rovers were undone within 12 minutes when Dylan McGowan headed in a Connor Smith free-kick.

Two minutes later another free-kick from the same player was eventually headed in by Ashley-Seal.

Rovers finished the game with 10 men when Tom Lang picked up an injury with five minutes remaining and all five substitutes had already been used.

Accies were also reduced to 10 men when second-half sub Jean-Pierre Tiehi was sent off for a terrible challenge.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): MacDonald 6; Millen 6, Lang 5, Nolan 5 (Ngwenya 6), Dick 6 (Goncalves 6); Brown 6 (Akio 6), Spencer 6 (McGill 6); Connolly 6, Stanton 6, Ross 5 (Easton 6); Vaughan 6. Subs not used: Thomson, McBride, Young.

Manager under the microscope

Murray hinted there would be some rotation going into a busy fixture list and, after starting at the weekend, Scott McGill dropped to the bench in favour of Spencer.

Dylan Easton was rested and replaced by Ethan Ross, making his first start since December.

The Rovers boss was visibly frustrated during a sluggish first half but whatever he said at half-time worked as they came out with more attacking threat.

Everything looked to be going their way until an issue resurfaced that has cost Rovers countless issues this season: an inability to defend set-pieces.

Murray used all five substitutes, ending the game in a 3-2-5, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.