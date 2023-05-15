Montrose captain Paul Watson thrilled with new Links Park deal as he draws inspiration from veteran Sean Dillon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose captain Paul Watson has been rewarded with a new one-year deal as he prepares for his 12th year at Links Park.

Watson has helped Montrose rise from the brink of dropping into the Highland League to challenging for promotion to the Championship since first starring for them, initially on loan, in 2011.

And as he prepares for his testimonial, the midfielder is keen to make a big impact on and off the park with the Angus side.

Watson turns 38 in November but is drawing inspiration from veteran Sean Dillon – two years his elder – whilst giving the next generation some key advice.

Dillo scooped a host of the club’s Player of the Year awards this term and, like Watson, is an integral part of Montrose.

“Dillo is a freak of nature,” joked Watson after penning his deal. “We’re always winding him up on nights out for not drinking but he’s a model pro.

“Look at how fit he has kept himself over the years. It’s an inspiration to us all and it’s something I’ve learned over the years to.

“It’s also nice having someone older than me at the club!

“But I want to keep going in the game as long as I can and I’m delighted the club feel that way too.

“I’m not daft. I’m 38 in November and know I’m not guaranteed to start every single game.

Difference

“I also believe I can make a difference when called upon but my role as captain stretches beyond the pitch.

“It’s really important we get things right off the park too.

“If I’m not playing then I’ll go round geeing everyone up before the game. If I am playing then I try to make an impact on the pitch.

“It was a tough year for me and the club last season but I feel, when I was on the park, I did well.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager for a while about this.

“I’m delighted to get it done. There’s no place I’d rather be than Montrose.”

Paul Watson has ambitions for Montrose

Montrose failed to claim a play-off spot for the first time in five seasons in League One.

And while they are a firmly established League One side, Watson still wants more.

Watson will celebrate his testimonial with Montrose later this year as is still hungry for success.

He added: “I think we can do better than we did last year.

“We’ve had a very honest discussion about it as a group. We want to refresh, add some new players and kick on again.

“It’s great that we have done well in League One but we want to go higher in the league. I believe this club is very capable of that.”