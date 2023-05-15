Montrose captain Paul Watson thrilled with new Links Park deal as he draws inspiration from veteran Sean Dillon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose captain Paul Watson thrilled with new Links Park deal as he draws inspiration from veteran Sean Dillon

Watson has agreed a new one-year contract with Montrose and will star in his 12th successive season with the Angus club alongside fellow veteran Dillon.

By Ewan Smith
Paul Watson has signed a new one-year deal with Montrose. Image: SNS
Paul Watson has signed a new one-year deal with Montrose. Image: SNS

Montrose captain Paul Watson has been rewarded with a new one-year deal as he prepares for his 12th year at Links Park.

Watson has helped Montrose rise from the brink of dropping into the Highland League to challenging for promotion to the Championship since first starring for them, initially on loan, in 2011.

And as he prepares for his testimonial, the midfielder is keen to make a big impact on and off the park with the Angus side.

Watson turns 38 in November but is drawing inspiration from veteran Sean Dillon – two years his elder – whilst giving the next generation some key advice.

Dillo scooped a host of the club’s Player of the Year awards this term and, like Watson, is an integral part of Montrose.

“Dillo is a freak of nature,” joked Watson after penning his deal. “We’re always winding him up on nights out for not drinking but he’s a model pro.

“Look at how fit he has kept himself over the years. It’s an inspiration to us all and it’s something I’ve learned over the years to.

“It’s also nice having someone older than me at the club!

“But I want to keep going in the game as long as I can and I’m delighted the club feel that way too.

“I’m not daft. I’m 38 in November and know I’m not guaranteed to start every single game.

Difference

Sean Dillon says he hopes to keep playing in to his 40s. Image: SNS
Paul Watson is inspired by Sean Dillon. Image: SNS

“I also believe I can make a difference when called upon but my role as captain stretches beyond the pitch.

“It’s really important we get things right off the park too.

“If I’m not playing then I’ll go round geeing everyone up before the game. If I am playing then I try to make an impact on the pitch.

“It was a tough year for me and the club last season but I feel, when I was on the park, I did well.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager for a while about this.

“I’m delighted to get it done. There’s no place I’d rather be than Montrose.”

Paul Watson has ambitions for Montrose

Montrose star Paul Watson. Image: SNS

Montrose failed to claim a play-off spot for the first time in five seasons in League One.

And while they are a firmly established League One side, Watson still wants more.

Watson will celebrate his testimonial with Montrose later this year as is still hungry for success.

He added: “I think we can do better than we did last year.

“We’ve had a very honest discussion about it as a group. We want to refresh, add some new players and kick on again.

“It’s great that we have done well in League One but we want to go higher in the league. I believe this club is very capable of that.”

