Montrose ace Paul Watson hopes to put injury hell to bed as foot op and freak kidney issue hamper testimonial year

Paul Watson will have a Montrose testimonial this year after an incredible eleven seasons at the Links Park side.

But for reasons beyond his control, it’s been far from a vintage year for Watson so far.

A foot operation and a freak kidney issue have hampered his season, reducing Watson to just six starts and 14 sub appearances.

He did, though, produce a man of the match display in the 2-0 win over Clyde last time out and Watson is keen to put his injury troubles behind him.

“It’s been a really stop-start year and I haven’t had a run of luck,” Watson told Courier Sport.

“I played on with a foot issue towards the end of last year but had to get something done about it.

“I had a bulging nerve between my toes and had to have it cut out.

“That set me back then I played in a friendly game and went down after an innocuous challenge.

“I played on for about an hour but there was blood in my urine. I decided to get it checked.

“When I got it looked at, I ended up in Ninewells Hospital for two nights.

“They wanted me to stay for three but I negotiated them down to two!

“When I got out I had to rest to allow my kidney to heal.

“It put me back for six or seven weeks and then I came back only to be sent off!

“You can imagine how frustrating it has been. I only have a few more years left and want to play as much as possible.”

Paul Watson eyes up play-off for fifth year

Watson, 37, has racked up over 300 appearances for the Angus club since joining in 2012.

He is out of contract in the summer but has no intentions of hanging up his boots any time soon.

And he’d love nothing more than to help Montrose into a promotion play-off spot for the FIFTH successive season.

“I struggling with being on the bench,” said Watson.

“Even though I’m getting older, I want to be out there making an impact for Montrose.

“It’s been a hard year for us. When we beat Dunfermline 2-0 in October we all thought ‘here we go.’

“When you can beat a side like that you think it’s going to be a good year.

“But since then we haven’t really kicked on. We can still make it a good year though.

“We still have a chance of making the play-offs and I’d love to play my part in making that happen.

“It was nice to start against Clyde and win man of the match. That gave me a boost and hopefully I can kick on from here.”