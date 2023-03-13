Montrose ace Paul Watson hopes to put injury hell to bed as foot op and freak kidney issue hamper testimonial year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose ace Paul Watson hopes to put injury hell to bed as foot op and freak kidney issue hamper testimonial year

By Ewan Smith
March 13 2023, 4.07pm
Montrose star Paul Watson hasn't had his injury issues to seek this term. Image: SNS
Montrose star Paul Watson hasn't had his injury issues to seek this term. Image: SNS

Paul Watson will have a Montrose testimonial this year after an incredible eleven seasons at the Links Park side.

But for reasons beyond his control, it’s been far from a vintage year for Watson so far.

A foot operation and a freak kidney issue have hampered his season, reducing Watson to just six starts and 14 sub appearances.

He did, though, produce a man of the match display in the 2-0 win over Clyde last time out and Watson is keen to put his injury troubles behind him.

“It’s been a really stop-start year and I haven’t had a run of luck,” Watson told Courier Sport.

“I played on with a foot issue towards the end of last year but had to get something done about it.

Paul Watson has had a difficult year at Montrose. Image: SNS

“I had a bulging nerve between my toes and had to have it cut out.

“That set me back then I played in a friendly game and went down after an innocuous challenge.

“I played on for about an hour but there was blood in my urine. I decided to get it checked.

“When I got it looked at, I ended up in Ninewells Hospital for two nights.

“They wanted me to stay for three but I negotiated them down to two!

“When I got out I had to rest to allow my kidney to heal.

Paul Watson is keen to put his injury hell to bed. Image: SNS

“It put me back for six or seven weeks and then I came back only to be sent off!

“You can imagine how frustrating it has been. I only have a few more years left and want to play as much as possible.”

Paul Watson eyes up play-off for fifth year

Watson, 37, has racked up over 300 appearances for the Angus club since joining in 2012.

He is out of contract in the summer but has no intentions of hanging up his boots any time soon.

And he’d love nothing more than to help Montrose into a promotion play-off spot for the FIFTH successive season.

Paul Watson will enjoy his Montrose testimonial in 2022
Paul Watson helped Montrose win the League Two title in 2018. Image: SNS

“I struggling with being on the bench,” said Watson.

“Even though I’m getting older, I want to be out there making an impact for Montrose.

“It’s been a hard year for us. When we beat Dunfermline 2-0 in October we all thought ‘here we go.’

“When you can beat a side like that you think it’s going to be a good year.

“But since then we haven’t really kicked on. We can still make it a good year though.

 

“We still have a chance of making the play-offs and I’d love to play my part in making that happen.

“It was nice to start against Clyde and win man of the match. That gave me a boost and hopefully I can kick on from here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Ricky Little will be back in the Arbroath team after his red card was rescinded. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell thrilled 'born winner' Ricky Little is back for Friday night…
James McPake celebrates victory at East End Park. Image: SNS.
James McPake on Dundee anger, Dunfermline demands and his point to prove with Pars
Rovers took on Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild…
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer using Blackpool promotion experience to focus Dens Park squad ahead…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
Abbey Kitchens founder Mick Bates. Image: Abbey Kitchens.
Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs
Park Road Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View.
NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

Editor's Picks

Most Commented